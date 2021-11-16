“Recall of bank transfers”: what happens with the home bonus

The new rules dictated by decree law number 157 of 11 November last had an immediate effect, which provide for severe measures to combat tax credit fraud relating to construction works. The strengthening of the authentication and sworn certification bonds for i Home bonus it will have retroactive effect and will no longer give the possibility to take advantage of concessions, not even for works already started or even being completed. In addition to the damage, there is also the insult of the increase in costs for the beneficiary citizens, since it is necessary to pay the compliance visas and sworn certificates, i.e. documents issued by a professional or specialized company that certify the possession of certain requisites necessary to be able to access specific deductions, or to respond to certain calls for funding.

The works already started subject to revision

The most difficult problem to deal with concerns construction works that have already begun or are nearing completion. At the time of the contract, these works were exempt from the latest anti-fraud requirements approved in decree and, therefore, the costs must undoubtedly be revised. This, as the newspaper reports Italy Today, could create inconvenience especially for those beneficiaries who had calculated the economic sustainability of the intervention to the nearest hundredth, which will see expenses rise. The financial impact of the “credit transfer recall” could block the works. The administrative aspect is also not to be underestimated, with a series of papers to be produced that could slow down theconstruction work.

What are the jobs that fall under the new law decree

In addition to the works in progress, all the works started from 12 November onwards are interested in the rules provided for in Decree Law 157. From that date it is mandatory to obtain thesworn statement costs and compliance visa; failing this, the procedures will not be able to continue.

How to adhere to the new rules

However, it is not very easy to comply with the new rules of the decree, also because, as he explains the Republic, the site ofRevenue Agency is under maintenance. The access model has been changed, but pending the full functioning of the Agency portal, it is essential to contact a Caf, for the moment the only body authorized to transmit the home bonus file.