recalled fresh eggs, the food alert of the Ministry of Health

Various batches of fresh eggs cat. A di Allevamenti Falco have been withdrawn from the market due to a microbiological risk, that is the danger due to the presence of Salmonella enteritidis.

A new food alert has been published on the Ministry of Health website referring to some batches of Fresh eggs cat. A of Allevamenti Falco because of a microbiological risk. The reason for the recall is put in black and white. “Serious risk for the health of consumers for danger of salmonella enteritidisThe warning is therefore to “return the product to the point of sale”.

The date of publication of the alert on the site and the date of the checks on the actual recall notice is always the same: it is that of November 15, 2021. The sales denomination of the product is Fresh eggs cat. A. The product brand is Falco SRL breeding – Gino, while the identification mark of the plant or manufacturer is IT 061003 – IT T8B20CE. Both the name or company name of the FBO in the name of which the product is marketed, and the name of the producer is always Allevamenti Falco SRL, with headquarters of the plant in via Fontana Vecchia 15 in Arienzo (CE).

THE lot numbers affected by the recall are:

21-23-24-28-29 / 11: are those with expiration date or minimum conservation term of 21-23-24-28-29 November 2021 and sales unit represented by packs of 6 and 30 eggs

1-5-7-8-10 / 12/2021: they are those with expiration date or minimum conservation term of 1-5-7-8-10 December 2021 and sales unit represented by packs of 6 and 30 egg

There salmonella it is one of the most common bacterial agents in cases of foodborne infections and can give rise to salmonellosis. The main reservoirs of infection are represented by animals and their raw or unpasteurized derivatives. Salmonellosis is therefore transmitted through the ingestion of these contaminated foods or drinks or by contact and is mainly responsible for gastrointestinal infections that can lead to symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.