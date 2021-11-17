Health

recalled fresh eggs, the food alert of the Ministry of Health

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 35 2 minutes read

Recalls and withdrawals of food products

Various batches of fresh eggs cat. A di Allevamenti Falco have been withdrawn from the market due to a microbiological risk, that is the danger due to the presence of Salmonella enteritidis.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Recalls and withdrawals of food products

A new food alert has been published on the Ministry of Health website referring to some batches of Fresh eggs cat. A of Allevamenti Falco because of a microbiological risk. The reason for the recall is put in black and white. “Serious risk for the health of consumers for danger of salmonella enteritidisThe warning is therefore to “return the product to the point of sale”.

The date of publication of the alert on the site and the date of the checks on the actual recall notice is always the same: it is that of November 15, 2021. The sales denomination of the product is Fresh eggs cat. A. The product brand is Falco SRL breeding – Gino, while the identification mark of the plant or manufacturer is IT 061003 – IT T8B20CE. Both the name or company name of the FBO in the name of which the product is marketed, and the name of the producer is always Allevamenti Falco SRL, with headquarters of the plant in via Fontana Vecchia 15 in Arienzo (CE).

THE lot numbers affected by the recall are:

Smoked salmon, recall for Listeria risk: the food alert of the Ministry

  • 21-23-24-28-29 / 11: are those with expiration date or minimum conservation term of 21-23-24-28-29 November 2021 and sales unit represented by packs of 6 and 30 eggs
  • 1-5-7-8-10 / 12/2021: they are those with expiration date or minimum conservation term of 1-5-7-8-10 December 2021 and sales unit represented by packs of 6 and 30 egg

There salmonella it is one of the most common bacterial agents in cases of foodborne infections and can give rise to salmonellosis. The main reservoirs of infection are represented by animals and their raw or unpasteurized derivatives. Salmonellosis is therefore transmitted through the ingestion of these contaminated foods or drinks or by contact and is mainly responsible for gastrointestinal infections that can lead to symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 35 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

This antioxidant root with great virtues would help prevent intestinal discomfort and heart problems

4 days ago

A degree is born that turns doctors and engineers into one fell swoop

15 hours ago

FIMMG Bari – Third dose: the role of general medicine is enhanced

1 week ago

Spray deodorants contaminated with benzene: carcinogenic effect

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button