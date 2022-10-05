Recap of “The Voice”, season 22, episode 6: Camila Cabello lands a “magical” turn with 4 chairs

Another night, another round of blind auditions. The voice Season 22 Episode 6 showed coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello fighting harder than ever to fill their teams. There are only a few places left – who will be going to the battles? Here’s a recap of the October 4 episode.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Voice Season 22 Episode 6.]

Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 6 | Tyler Golden/NBC

Team Legend

Queens, New York singer Dia Malai grew up playing for her large family. When her father passed away a few years ago, Dia knew she had to make him proud by chasing his dreams. Now she’s on The voice, hoping to get noticed by the legendary John Legend. Dia sang an upbeat cover of Mary J Blige’s “Real Love” that had John dancing as he turned around. Blake said he regretted not turning around – Camila’s regret button idea would be helpful here. Either way, Dia’s dreams come true on Team Legend.

Team legend so far: Omar Cardona, Emma Brooke, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Valerie Harding, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola, The Marilynds, SOLsong, Kara McKee, Lana Love, Dia Malai

Team Gwen

Jillian Jordyn, 17, of Melville, New York, is a big fan of The voice that she has had a karaoke machine from the series since she was a child. She auditioned with Julia Michaels’ “Issues,” winning rounds from John and Gwen. She told coaches she wanted to be an “influential” performer that young listeners can turn to, and John said he loved her vision. Meanwhile, Gwen told Jillian that she could see a bit of Julia Michaels in her. Eventually, Jillian joined Team Gwen.

The Gwen team so far: Ian Harrison, Jay Allen, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Julia Aslani, Tanner Howe, Kayla Von Der Heide, Destiny Leigh, Kique, Daysia, Jillian Jordyn

Camille Team

Grace Bello, a Cuban-American artist from Washington, grew up surrounded by Spanish music. Her parents supported her musical adventures in every way and kept her as energetic as possible. She bonded the most with Camila, but said she would feel honored to work with one of the coaches. Grace auditioned with Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” leaving all four coaches in awe. After the four-chair turn, John complimented Grace’s control and said they could make “beautiful music” together. Meanwhile, Gwen called Grace a “rare” find, and Camila said she could hear a bit of Ariana Grande in her voice. Grace eventually landed on Team Camila.

The Camila team so far: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado, Sydney Kronmiller, Eric Who, Zach Newbould, Grace Bello

Team Blake

Austin Montgomery is only 19, but he describes himself as an “old soul”. He likes to put a modern twist on older songs. Some of his favorite musicians include Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. The Californian singer auditioned for The voice with “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still In Love With You)” by Hank Williams. Gwen, Blake and Camila turned around, Camila being shocked at how much Austin looked like Elvis. Blake said it was a ‘gift’ to have Austin on the show, while Camila said she wanted to hear Austin’s voice on the radio one day, bringing her ‘old soul’ to the generation current. The decision was a no-brainer for Austin – Team Blake “for sure”.

The voice showed a quick glimpse of Team Blake’s Benny Weag, who performed Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers.”

The Blake team so far: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, Madison Hughes, Tanner Fussell, Eva Ullman, Hillary Torchiana, Ansley Burns, Bodie, Austin Montgomery, Benny Weag

New episodes of The voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next day streaming is also available on Peacock.

