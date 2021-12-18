Receipt lottery: drawing 16 December 2021, the winning codes

Lottery of Receipts: all the winning codes of the draw on December 16, the procedures for verifying the winnings and collecting the prize.

The weekly appointment with theextraction from the Receipt lottery: like every Thursday, the 16 December 2021 there was both the third weekly draw in December, the twenty-sixth since the beginning of the State raffle, which awarded the usual 40 awards for buyers and merchants. Also in this weekly drawing, most of the receipts come from purchases made at large-scale distribution (GDO), but there are also various winnings for receipts issued by proximity businesses in the cities of Reggio Calabria, Salerno, Florence, TReviso, Rimini, Perugia. , Rome, Ferrara, Chieti, Reggio Calabria, Venice and Trento.

So let’s see what the winning codes of this latest weekly draw N ° 38 of 16/12/2021.

Lottery Receipts

Lottery Receipts: 10 things to know November 29, 2021



We remember that Receipt lottery rewards purchases cashless, or made with electronic and traceable payment methods. In order to be able to be drawn and win the cash prizes offered by the National Receipt Lottery, purchases must be made in shop for an amount of at least 1 euro (a virtual ticket is generated for each euro spent) and paying with digital methods (cash payments and those relating to the purchase of museum tickets, expenses made in pharmacies, from optician, at the veterinarian and on e-commerce).

=> Lottery Receipts: vademecum, draws and prizes

Extraction of 16/12/2021

With the weekly draws the Lottery provides the following awards: (which are tax free):

for buyers: 15 prizes worth 25 thousand euros; 25 prizes of 10 thousand euros;

for merchants: 15 prizes of 5 thousand euros; 25 prizes of 2 thousand euros.



Winning codes list

THE 15 codes winners ofweekly draw of the Receipt Lottery:

1196-0167 53SNS300274 00100033;

0463-0141 3BSDP001673 00550003;

0047-0210 53SNS305532 00160008;

0363-0002 3BSDP002152 03310041;

0906-0048 99MEX021873;

1354-0081 99SEA002795 12310006;

1081-0003 96SRT000697 18620002;

0621-0011 8AMTN023888;

1088-0227 96SRT000438 05050004;

1245-0013 53SNS300533 06010004;

1149-0016 96SRT000866 38280004;

1179-0220 53SNS300690 00110019;

0917-0049 8AMTN010439;

0959-0051 88I24002484;

1168-0020 53SNS300778 11560034.

Additional code list

THE 25 codes weekly winners additional Receipt Lottery Draw:

0910-0015 99SEA003841 00970002;

0972-0160 53SNS302362 00080025;

0972-0017 53SNS302843 20180021;

0919-0251 3BIWB005769;

1304-0024 53SNS301452 15290010;

0756-0080 3BIWB008671;

0776-0002 53SNS303859 00750007;

0905-0014 99MEY026535;

0920-0005 88I24007611;

0938-0013 96SRT000898 00480113;

0860-0114 96MQR016309;

0679-0001 3CIPF000113;

1092-0019 88S25000514 80190010;

0785-0021 53SNS300475 11130012;

0784-0044 99MEY047497;

0349-0004 3BSDP001994 79010037;

1293-0304 99MEY019919;

1215-0022 96SRT000857 38190004;

0633-0021 99MEX095810;

0930-0200 72MU1052022;

1090-0010 88S25000267 35302062;

0534-0076 3BSDP001885 90840016;

1615-0002 99MEX029538;

1157-0103 53SNS301941 00020044;

0940-0027 3BIWB004862.

=> Check if you have won the draw on December 9, 2021

How to collect your winnings

Winnings can be verified:

on the lotteriadegliscontrini.gov.it portal;

in the reserved area of ​​the portal, accessible with SPID credentials, where it is also possible to consult the summary of your purchases and the tickets relating to them that have participated in the various draws.

In the event of a win, you will be informed by the Revenue Agency at the address indicated when registering for the Receipt Lottery. The redemption of the premiums must take place within 90 days of time, by going to the Monopoly Office territorially competent for the identification and indication of the payment methods or, more generally, following the instructions given in the notice received by PEC or registered letter with return receipt to claim the prize. The Customs and Monopolies Agency pays premiums exclusively through transfer bank or postal transfer.

To claim the prize no receipt is required but it must be demonstrated that the payment was made through electronic payment instruments by means of a current account statement or similar document showing that the purchase was made with electronic payment instruments. The receipt is not sufficient to prove the cashless payment.

After 90 days without anyone having claimed the winnings, the sums are paid to the tax authorities. They can also claim the prize heirs of a deceased winner – in whole or in part – proving the status of heir.

Invalid extractions

The awarding of prizes is subject to the positive outcome of the checks by the competent offices. As cause of nullity of the drawing there is for example the presence of an extracted ticket that is associated with a fee:

already winning during the same draw;

referring to a lottery code of a person not resident in Italy on the date of purchase of the goods and services or who has exercised the right to object to the processing of data or to delete data;

canceled or returned.