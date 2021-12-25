Receipt lottery: drawing 23 December 2021, the winning codes

Receipt lottery, draws of 23 December 2021: all the winning codes, the procedures for verifying the winnings and collecting the prize.

It will be a richer Christmas for the Italians who have won the prizes offered every week by Receipt lottery. Like every Thursday, even the December 23, 2021 The usual weekly draw was held, assigning 40 awards for buyers and merchants.

The tickets extracted from the State raffle of the pre-Christmas draw largely concern purchases cashless, therefore made with electronic payment methods, at large-scale distribution (GDO), but there are also winning receipts issued by proximity businesses in the cities of Sassari, Modica, Mantua, Milan, Rome, Verona, Cuuneo.

We see all codes of the tickets of the Receipt lottery results winning to the weekly draw N ° 39 of 23/12/2021.

Lottery Tickets Receipts

The receipts that participate in the drawing of the National Receipt Lottery, with the possibility of winning the cash prizes offered are those relating to the purchases made:

in shop ;

; for an amount of at least 1 euro (a virtual ticket is generated for each euro spent);

(a virtual ticket is generated for each euro spent); with digital methods.

The following are therefore excluded from the State raffle:

cash payments, even if only related to a part of the purchase;

purchases made using a gift card or ticket restaurant or other vouchers, even if only partially;

museum tickets;

expenses incurred in pharmacies, opticians, veterinarians and e-commerce.

The holder of the electronic payment instrument used (debit card, prepaid card, credit card, etc.) must also be the owner of the Lottery code.

Extraction of 23/12/2021

With the weekly draws the Lottery provides the following awards tax free:

for buyers: 15 prizes worth 25 thousand euros; 25 prizes of 10 thousand euros;

for merchants: 15 prizes of 5 thousand euros; 25 prizes of 2 thousand euros.



Winning codes list

THE 15 codes winners ofweekly draw of the Receipt Lottery:

Additional code list

THE 25 codes weekly winners additional Receipt Lottery Draw:

How to collect your winnings

Winnings can be checked on the lotteriadegliscontrini.gov.it portal, by scrolling through the results, or by accessing the reserved area of ​​the portal with SPID credentials, checking any winnings.

The communication of the winnings is also forwarded by the Revenue Agency to the address indicated during the registration phase for the Receipt Lottery.

The redemption of the premiums must take place within 90 days of time, by going to the Monopoly Office territorially competent for the identification and indication of the payment methods or, more generally, following the instructions given in the notice received by PEC or registered letter with return receipt to claim the prize.

After this term, the uncollected sums are paid to the tax authorities.

Invalid extractions

The awarding of prizes is subject topositive outcome of the checks by the competent offices, aimed at verifying that there are no winning codes during the same drawing, referring to a person not resident in Italy at the date of purchase of the goods and services or who has exercised the right to object to the processing of data or deletion of data, or even canceled or returned purchases.