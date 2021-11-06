Receipt lottery: off to immediate winnings?

There receipt lottery it was a failure. Or at least this is what the numbers released by the Ministry of Economy say, which speak of a very low adhesion by merchants: only the 26.8%, that is to say 369 thousand on more than 1.3 millions. Not participating in the initiative put in place by the Conte government is mainly small distribution. In fact, it is the small-medium businesses that do not transmit data, also due to theabsence of sanctions targeted.

Flop receipt lottery: what could change now

During a parliamentary question presented by the PD to the Finance Committee at the Chamber of Deputies, the undersecretary of the Mef Federico Freni explained what steps could be taken to breathe new life into the receipt lottery.

The green light has come from the Customs and Monopolies Agency to introduce a extraction snapshot, which would allow the customer and the operator to know immediately the result of the bet.

Immediate winnings could therefore incentivizeuse of Pos and achieve the objective set by the measure, namely the fight against tax evasion through traceable digital payments. Against black payments, Mario Draghi already has a plan, as we have explained to you here.

However, to fine-tune this change of course it would be necessary to modify and integrate the regulation of the competition and, last but not least, implement new computer systems compatible with the cash registers used now.

In order to participate in the receipt lottery, among the hypotheses on the table, there would also be the mandatory use ofApp Io, with a system similar to that of the program of State cashback, which may be back soon, as we have anticipated here. New penalties could be envisaged for merchants who do not transmit data.

Receipt lottery: how it works and how much you win

The receipt lottery is a contest in which you participate by purchasing with cards and digital payments in the participating stores. Just download the code lottery personal from the official website after entering your own code tax.

They are currently planned three types of winnings, both for the customer and for the merchant.

Weekly draw , with 15 prizes of 25 thousand euros for those who buy and 15 prizes of 5 thousand euros for those who sell.

, with 15 prizes of 25 thousand euros for those who buy and 15 prizes of 5 thousand euros for those who sell. Monthly draw , with 10 prizes of 100 thousand euros for those who buy and 10 prizes of 20 thousand euros for those who sell.

, with 10 prizes of 100 thousand euros for those who buy and 10 prizes of 20 thousand euros for those who sell. Annual extraction, with 1 prize of 5 million euros for those who buy 1 and 1 prize of 1 million euros for those who sell.

Over 6 million euros have already been won by the Italians with this mechanism. We told you about it here. In the case of instant extractions, such as with i Scratch and win, it is possible to imagine that the winnings are significantly lower.