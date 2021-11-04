Receipt Lottery, the government considers making it instant: “It must become more attractive to merchants and customers”

Possible news coming for the Receipt lottery. The Ministry of Economy and Finance and did not in fact rule out that these may even become instantaneous, with theCustoms agency who said she was “available to elaborate the most suitable technological solutions”To make the Lottery more attractive to merchants and users. To announce the reflection in progress to Mef was the Undersecretary for the Economy, Federico Freni, answering a question from Gian Mario Fragomeli of the Pd in the Finance Committee of the Chamber. To date, “compared to 5.9 million codes issued to 4.7 million users – he said – the operators who transmit lottery data are only 26.8% of the total (or 369 thousand out of 1.32 million) “.

Still lagging behind the government’s plans to adapt to the new Lottery are mainly the small to medium-sized shops, while there was a large participation by large retailers. The Mef explains that small retailers “in the absence of sanctioning provisions, remain in compliance with the obligation to transmit the data “. Also for this purpose, Freni replied to the question of the Democratic Party which asked to encourage the participation of citizens also through the simplification of the participation mechanism (possibly through a more effective use ofapp IO) and the establishment of a instant lottery to which to allocate part of the programmed resources saying that “the Customs and Monopolies Agency reports that the introduction of an instant extraction method that allows the buyer to know immediately the outcome of participation in the Lottery, can be carried out without prejudice to the necessary changes and additions and the essential adjustments of the computer systems currently used and of the merchants’ cash registers “.

The undersecretary then concluded by saying that “a substantial modification of the current applications will be essential with the implementation of a new extraction system and the development of a dedicated software to be installed on telematic cash registers that invoke the extraction in real time. To this end, the Agency, together with the other administrations involved, – he continued – is available to develop the most suitable technological solutions also using the IO App and evaluating possible simplifications in the use of the game code “. The MEF then decided to add one to the possibilities under consideration advertising campaign and ad hoc communication.