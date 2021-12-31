Receipt lottery, weekly draw with maxi prizes on December 30th: the winning tickets

Receipt lottery: today, Thursday 30 December, the results of the fortieth day were released weekly draw.

The now usual tweet from the Monopoly and Customs Agency announced the winning tickets of the day. To get to know them, the list on the lottery portal is available for download.

Up for grabs are 25 prizes worth € 10,000 for the buyers, and another 25 for merchants, which amount to 2,000 euros. In addition to the 15 prizes of 25,000 euros and 5,000 euros and ai maxi prizes.

The winners will receive a registered mail or a communication via Certified Electronic Mail (PEC). They will have to apply for the award by 90 days. After the deadline, they risk losing their winnings.

Receipt lottery, weekly draw on December 30th: the winning tickets

The Customs and Monopoly Agency, that is the body that deals with the receipt lottery, has published on its official Twitter profile the cities in which the winning purchases have been made.

🔵Roma – Extracts the 5 codes and the winning cities of #competition weekly N ° 40 – 2021 Maxi Lottery Drawing of Receipts ⬇️#lotteriadegliscontrini #ADMgov @Sogei_SpA pic.twitter.com/CGPlZyWex3 – Customs and Monopoly Agency-ADM (@AdmGov) December 30, 2021

















In the section Extractions of the lottery portal you can find the codes of all winning tickets. Or, they can be consulted by downloading the pdf below.

Receipt lottery – Drawing of 30 December 2021 The winning tickets of the thirtieth weekly draw.

Here is the list of winning codes weekly for prizes of 25,000 euros:

0957-0140 99MEY035344;

1092-0110 3BSDP000014 01870001;

0617-0082 99MEX096143;

1460-0104 53SNS301233 64250004;

1078-0074 3BSDP000387 04100006;

1121-0195 99SEA002794 11130004;

0318-0034 80l15039266;

1084-0050 3BSDP000361 00280011;

1085-0034 53MN2015939;

0990-0018 53SNS303260 10050002;

1180-0090 53SNS303260 10050002;

0829-0035 99MEY037841;

0257-0284 96MKR019305;

1101-0019 88S25000804 04110005;

0977-0278 88I24002756.

These, on the other hand, are the 25 winning codes additional of the week for prizes of € 10,000:

0795-0247 96SRT000021 18690003;

0962-0079 99MEX018830;

0384-0036 80l24011202;

0809-0112 53SNS300799 10840025;

1232-0032 53SNS300899 07500006;

0915-0434 88S25001064 01070008;

0844-0208 2CITP001880;

1103-0096 53SNS300255 00080017;

0809-0052 96MQR013984;

0914-0036 88S25001118 02430006;

0933-0048 53SNS303231 04210017;

0370-0047 3BSDP002114 79160034;

0629-0062 4CEDL004503;

0873-0122 96MKR008435;

1660-0008 72MU1027532;

0791-0035 53MN2019403;

0862-0025 3BSDP001176 07710007;

0927-0196 3BSDP001115 07450001;

0934-0117 99MEY039437:

0371-0090 3BSDP002083 03210035;

1125-0081 99SEA001695 B2380010;

0839-0194 3BIWB002430;

1674-0141 99SEA001695 B2380033;

1157-0203 72MU1041559;

1849-0398 96MK3001595.

Finally, for this last draw of the year, 5 winners were drawn for the Maxi prizes from 150,000 euros, dedicated to both buyers that ai shopkeepers, but with a lower value of 30,000 euros. The identification codes of the winning tickets are as follows:

1636-0071 99MEY015744;

1265-0078 53SNS300068 02100015;

0668-0056 99MEY025646;

0950-0081 88I24007314;

1141-0197 88S25000606 80110012.

The Customs Agency explained in protocol no. 80217 / RU how to check winning tickets.

Receipts are identified by a sequence of numbers and letters, valid for the lottery. The disbursement of the bonuses is linked to the success of the verifications by the offices of the Customs Agency.

Extraction can be canceled or postponed if:

it is associated with a consideration already winning during the same draw;

it is associated with a consideration referring to a lottery code of a person not resident in Italy on the date of purchase of the goods and services;

it is associated with a canceled or returned fee;

it is associated with a fee referring to a lottery code for which the consumer has exercised the right to object to the processing of data or to delete data.

The winnings are communicated, from time to time, in the reserved area of ​​the Lottery Portal.

Receipt lottery: confirmation for 2022



That of December 30, 2021 it was the last draw of the year. The receipt lottery has also been confirmed for the 2022, but the dates of the draws have not yet been announced.

For the next year they have been allocated 45 billion euros by the Fiscal Decree, linked to the 2022 Budget Law. New bonuses could be included, just as a review of the rules is not excluded.

As for 2021, however, it is still missing the annual draw, for which a date has not yet been announced. The prizes for this draw amount to € 5,000,000 for buyers and € 1,000,000 for exhibitors.