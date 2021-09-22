received an indecent offer

Tommaso Eletti is also starting to reap the benefits of his participation in the Big Brother Vip; has just received an indecent proposal to say the least.

That the Big Brother Vip offering different opportunities to its competitors is a well-known story; between those who manage to get noticed and become part of the television system and those who find love, there is no shortage of possibilities on all possible fronts. Tommaso Eletti, therefore, also managed to get a little personal satisfaction when he was made an indecent proposal – which he told the tenants just today.

The proposal for Eletti arrives: he confides it to the tenants

It certainly cannot be said that Tommaso Eletti did not do the math when he agreed to enter the house of Big Brother Vip. After his participation in Temptation Island, in fact, he became a rather controversial character and criticized a bit by everyone. The new adventure in reality could only do him good, in short.

And he is not at all wrong, since proposals for the boy begin to arrive, as he has recently confided to the other tenants of the house. During the chat with the latter, in fact, he said he had received a proposal for a film, but he preferred to refuse. He doesn’t know if he wants to be an actor, but he prefers to take an acting class first.

At that point the tenants gave their best, commenting on the news; Soleil Sorge replied that he would see him well in an American comedy. Unfortunately, however, the answers that arrived immediately after took the conversation to a very different level. “Joe Black guy”Comments Alex Belli – who is the protagonist of a drama; almost certainly the actor got confused with Jack Black, a well-known comedian.

But Casalino then gave the final thrust, saying that Eletti reminds him of Jack Nicholson as a young man. Which is a way to point out that Tommaso gives him the chills – since the American actor is known precisely for thrilling roles? Or did Casalino also miss the shot?