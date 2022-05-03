received more than 1,500 applications

The university of Navarra has received so far 6,259 applications to study the next academic year 2022-23, once the regular admission period has ended. Last year, on the same date, the number was 5,713, which represents an increase of close to 10%. Of the 6,259 applications, 2,114 are from international students, 33.8% of the total; 4,145 nationals and of these, 1,346 Navarrese students (32% of the total national students).

By faculties, they highlight the applications for the degrees of the Faculty of Economic and Business Sciences (833, 23% more than the previous year), Medicine (1,561 applications), Engineering (598), Nursing (432) or the degree in Psychology (264 applications). The UN has highlighted the increase in 55% of applications for admission to the degree in ISSA-Applied Managementafter the transformation of its teaching plan.

Last Saturday they celebrated the admission tests of this last ordinary term. As on previous occasions, students were able to choose between taking the admission test in person or online. The Admissions service, together with the faculties and schools, were attending to the development of the tests during the day, to which students from 53 countries took part.

“Thanks to the involvement and great work of the faculties and schools and the Admissions service, we have been able to enjoy a wonderful entrance exam day. In addition, the previous one was returned to in person at two faculties with a large number of applications, both the Faculty of Nursing and the Faculty of Medicine,” said Juan José Cabrera, director of the Admissions service.

Students who have applied for admission within this period will know their resolution on May 18, at which time they will be able to start their enrollment at the Navarrese center. Students in their last year of college who have not yet completed the admission process can apply, although only in those grades with availability of places, the UN has reported in a statement.