receives the 800 euro shoes from Mourinho

ROME – There is a shop in the heart of Rome, a few steps from the Spanish Steps, which is between the favorite destinations of the players. Of Rome but also of Lazio. A shop not really accessible to everyone (but often very popular with tourists) where a pair of shoes can cost as much as 800 euros. But even more. They are a couple of sneakers , apparently similar to many other models that are seen around the feet of so many boys. The particularity? They are produced by Balenciaga , a Paris-based fashion house founded in 1917 by Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga. Turnover (as of 2019) of 1 billion euros, and brand known all over the world. Felix Afena-Gyan fell in love with these shoes (there Triple S Sneakers) and now Mourinho gave them to him: “Congratulations, you deserve them. But now we want to see how they fit you”, said the Special One in the video shot and already on social media. After seeing them Felix immediately hugged his technician, grateful for the gift, then he also performed a ballet before the eyes of the coach.

Felix, here are the shoes that Mourinho gave him

It was just right the Special One last night, in the post match of Genoa-Rome, to reveal the anecdote: “I promised him that if he had a good race I would have given him shoes that cost 800 euros (laughs, ed). And tomorrow I’m going to buy his shoes “. Other than a good race, Felix gave Roma the victory with a fantastic brace that brought success to the Giallorossi who hadn’t even been in the league since October 27th. Rome, Felix signs his first record in Serie A.

Mourinho, the gift to Felix

The 18-year-old Ghanaian received the shoes da Mourinho and the video of the meeting with Mourinho is already making the day on the web. The attacker’s contract is “just” close to € 70,000 gross per season: a contract signed less than a year ago as a young player from the Primavera which has exploded in recent weeks thanks to the hard work that led Mourinho to call him into the first team. And he’s already a record-breaking guy. Felix Afena has in fact become the first player born after 1/1/2003 to have scored a goal in Serie A, but not only: a 18 years and 306 days is the 3rd youngest foreign player in the history of A league to have scored at least 2 goals in a single match, after Valeri Bojinov (17 years, 337 days) and Alexandre Pato (18 years, 147 days). In short, a more than deserved gift.