[Recensione] Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves | PS5 collection

What can be said about the series Uncharted, that hasn’t already been said in the past? We are talking about one of the IPs that most impacted an era, that of PS3, in which Sony at least initially struggled against the explosion of the Xbox 360, managing to recover ground also and above all thanks to the power of some unforgettable experiences. Among these was the Uncharted trilogy, a new series by those geniuses of Naughty Dog who rewrote action experiences with a strong propensity for cinema maturing from appointment to appointment.

And for the first time in his career, Naughty Dog decides to go beyond its limits. Although previously always stopped at the fateful third chapter with Crash Bandicoot first and Jak then, Sony’s cagnacci accompany Nathan Drake in 2016 also on PS4 with a masterpiece destined to make history, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. The end of the Nate saga, yes, but also the demonstration that ND could continue the franchise in many other ways, as the standalone experience sanctioned the following year Uncharted: The Lost Legacypackaged in just one year and truly incredible if we think precisely of the timing.

Personally, I would have bet on a new spin-off, perhaps the rumored game with Victor Sullivan as the protagonist and set in the 80s that was rumored just before the release of PS5. Such a move would have been perfect in view of Unchartedthe film adaptation of the series starring Tom Holland as a young Nathan and Mark Wahlberg as Sully, and instead Sony opted for a safe used – in fact, there has never been official confirmation of the development of a new game. . Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is the perfect calling card for the treasure hunter who also enters PlayStation 5 history, with a stunning remastered package.

The end of a thief

In 2016 we had the confirmation that Naughty Dog had reached such a maturity that we can say that it has really merged the concept of video game with that of a cinematic representation of the medium, in a perfect combination that satisfies the palate. Almost six years later, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is once again confirmed as the most mature work of the American teamalong with of course the other sacred monster The Last of Us: Part II.

At the heart of it all, of course, is another treasure hunt. After El Dorado, Shambala and Ubar, this time Nathan, who hoped to enjoy a more peaceful and harmless life together with his beloved Elena, must set out in search of the legendary Libertalia. A city without laws, a resting place for pirates who could find tranquility here. The chain of events that sets this hunt for Libertalia in motion actually starts far back in time, and concerns a figure that Nate thought he could never see again: his brother Sam. Like a ghost returning from the dead, Sam also reappears in Drake’s quiet life and upsets her, bringing new and old enemies into her life and forcing our beloved treasure hunter on a journey around the world between spying, fighting and fighting. fire and adrenaline-pumping pursuits.

The power of a title like Uncharted 4 emerges from the opening sequence, when Sam and Nate, aboard their boat, brave the stormy sea to reach the coveted destination surrounded by enemies who try in every way to stop them. A not isolated case, because the entire production overflows with an attention to detail and a desire to amaze that we have told you far and wide also in our review dedicated to the PS4 version, dated 2016, in which we also brought out how Naughty Dog was able to build a real movie to play with seamless sequences, a perfect mix of exploration, puzzles and fighting, majestic temples and buildings to visit, and a story made of mystery, emotions, love and even pain.

In fact, the biggest evolution that Uncharted 4 underwent compared to the third chapter was in fact an even more cinematic approach, seasoned however with some goodies in terms of gameplay that have not distorted the classic TPS action adventure formula but have instead proposed some more solutions. varied and interesting. The implementation of the grappling hook for example, it allowed ND to build more spectacular exploration sections, as well as the opening to the open world concept that Nate and Sam live in a particular moment of their journey in search of Libertalia. Nothing exaggerated, mind you, but the developers have decidedly experimented with much larger areas to explore without forgetting that the main objective is to tell the story of Nathan, a technique that was then also taken up in The Last of Us: Part II with the Seattle section and, incidentally, also with Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Another story to tell

Minor in proportions and dimensions, with an average duration equal to about half compared to Uncharted 4 (8/10 hours to complete the story, against 18/20 of the fourth main chapter), Uncharted: The Lost Legacy however, it must not be relegated to the simple name of a secondary spin-off without a soul or desire to get noticed.

This new game, made by Naughty Dog in just a year of work and which initially had to have Sully as the protagonist, brings back to the scene Chloe Frazerold acquaintance of the saga and co-star of Uncharted 2, paired this time with the mercenary Nadine Ross. A negative character? In reality, the world of Uncharted is made up of many anti-heroes, so the Chloe-Nadine pairing is not too surprising and indeed gives some more emotion given the unprecedented chemistry of the two strong personalities at play. The destination of the two adventurers is India, more precisely the mountain range of the Western Ghats, in which, according to the legend, the precious artifact is hidden Fang of Ganesh. As expected, Chloe and Nadine will have to make sure to reach the fang before the villain Asav, actually quite anonymous compared to what Uncharted has accustomed us to, but the main focus of the story lies in the an ever stronger bond that the two will establish in the course of their journey among a thousand dangers.

However, there is no lack of ambition in Uncharted: The lost legacyor The Lost Legacy in the original title, which in addition to resuming the classic dynamics of the series with recent ideas from End of a Thief, further expands the concept of the open world. In fact, a large part of Chloe and Nadine’s experience is contained in the open world section that can be visited widely, complete with a map to view to draw new areas to visit and secrets to unearth. With The Lost Legacy, Naughty Dog’s desire to offer more varied solutions emerges, perhaps without doing without important moments such as the more linear and classic sections in which history proceeds on its natural path. A choice that we appreciated in his time, and that we continue to appreciate today. After all, The Lost Legacy, as well as the fourth chapter, have not aged at all, and in fact the remastered is concerned only with improving the technical aspects.

The legacy of PS4 on PS5

Assuming that both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy were gods technological miracles already on PS4, the remastered edition for PlayStation 5 does nothing but embellish and improve a superfine work. It is probably useless to reiterate the usual concepts, but let’s specify them once again for those who may be faced with Uncharted for the first time. In their original versions, as well as in this remastered one, the two games shine thanks to an obsessive attention to the smallest detail, be it the movement of the leaves or the facial expressions of the characters between “cutscene” (which actually are not cutscene) and phases of real gameplay. Net of some very slight interpenetration, especially during hand-to-hand fights in tight spaces – yes, it’s really the only flaw we can remember and it’s really insignificant -, even the animations are splendid and well-kept. Technically, we are talking about two extraordinary works in the true sense of the term – Uncharted 4 obviously remains a notch above, without detracting from the still excellent spin-off.

The PS5 edition is embellished with new goodies that do nothing but give further luster to the two titles. Both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy can be enjoyed in 2 + 1 graphic modes: the first, our favorite and the one that in our opinion gives the best gaming experience, is the mode Performancewith resolution at 1440p and 60 granite frames per second; the second is the mode Fidelitywhere the framerate remains pegged at 30fps, closer to cinematic rendering, but the image resolution comes in at Real 4K. The third mode is Performance +, but it is a variant with a resolution 1080p and 120fps available only where the TV or screen supports 120 Hz. There is also support for 3D audio, which unfortunately we have not been able to test firsthand, while the use of the adaptive triggers of DualSense is pleasant. However, do not expect a tactile experience like Returnal or Deathloop, also because in that case we are talking about titles designed specifically to take advantage of the characteristics of the PS5 controller.

However, in its transition to PS5, Uncharted 4 loses a piece, which perhaps will make someone turn up their noses: the Multiplayer mode was in fact totally excluded. A shame given the link that part of the community had with this contained but appreciated experience, but evidently the numbers recorded by Naughty Dog were not such as to justify a return of PvP. Too bad, but the heart of the experience is still the single player.

STRENGTHS

Two games that are still mammoth today

The remastered is practically perfect

It is not free, it is true, but for a few euros you can take home both games in the package (and what you play)

WEAKNESSES

Some very slight, highly negligible technical defects persist

Multiplayer? Goodbye…

As often happens with remastered, the question we ask ourselves at the moment of the final judgment is: can we recommend the purchase to anyone? Assuming that, as we have told you, the remastering work was done without smudging and indeed with a first-rate polish, it is obvious that the main target to whom we can recommend Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is that of players who have just approached the PlayStation world with the latest Sony console. , is that with this package they can take home two truly unmissable titles for lovers of the action adventure genre. However, also considering the advantageous price (if you own even only one of the two PS4 games, with 10 € you can get the whole package), even those who have always followed Nathan Drake in his adventures will be able to benefit from this collection, in the waiting one day, perhaps, that the good treasure hunter will make his triumphal return …

