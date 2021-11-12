[Recensione] We tried the Binance Card, the cashback card

Also available in Italy is the Binance Card, the rechargeable card that allows us to directly spend the crypto we own on our binance account in all points of sale that accept the Visa payment circuit.

Stop! Yes, we know, most crypto investors are very jealous of their cryptocurrencies. Sometimes, however, it would be worth spending it. Thanks to some exchanges such as Binance and Crypto.com for about a year it has been possible to spend your cryptocurrencies with their respective payment cards. In addition to giving us the ability to spend cryptocurrencies in physical and online stores, they offer us many advantages. If you are a granite hodler, no fear! There are ways to get these benefits without actually having to spend your precious cryptocurrencies, get comfortable and find out.

Requirements for applying for the Binance Card and unboxing

The only requirement is to have a Binance account verified with the KYC procedure, therefore with verified identity documents. Once the request has been accepted, the virtual card will be available in a short time. To receive the physical card at home, the times are usually between one and three weeks.

The package that was delivered to us is a bit spartan. The plastic Binance Card is not stored in a particularly refined case and has rather mundane graphics. Even for an inveterate card collector – such as the author of this article – the impact is objectively very exciting.

How the Binance Card works and spending limits

The virtual card will already be visible on the Binance account. When making a purchase, our cryptocurrencies will be converted into euros so that the merchant can receive payment in fiat currency and not crypto. To make new funds usable it will be necessary to transfer them from ours spot balance to the card balance through the mobile app or the Binance website. The reverse operation is also possible, so move the cryptocurrencies from the card balance to your spot balance. At the moment you can load paper with EUR And cryptocurrencies including the BUSD stablecoin and obviously BNB, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano for a total of 10 different crypto. It is possible to spend these funds at all physical and online points that accept normal Visa cards. The spending limit € 8,700. It is also possible to withdraw euros in cash at ATMs with a daily limit of € 290. The Binance Card does not currently support Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Cashback from 1 to 7%, paid directly in BNB

The real strength of this card is definitely the cashback on our purchases. The amount of the cashback varies from 1% to 7% depending on our level, which is determined based on the amount of BNB we hold. Below the illustrative table shows us how it is possible to determine our cashback level. The levels were updated last spring after the sharp rise in the price of BNB.

For the purposes of assigning the level, the BNBs deposited in the spot wallet, on the card account, in savings and in the BNB vault are calculated. BNBs that are rented in Locked Stacking, Defi Stacking and Liquid Pools are excluded. In our opinion, this is a strong limitation that Not it adequately rewards BNB holders as the tiered structure seemed to promise. The cashback there will be paid in BNB a few days after the payment has been made.

It should be noted that we will be able to take advantage of this advantage regardless of the currency we spend, be it euro or crypto. If we do not want to spend our precious crypto we could load our Binance account with Euros and spend those directly, going to accumulate BNB for free. Recall that BNB is one of the cryptocurrencies that has performed best this year, beating both Bitcoin and Ethereum. We have also verified that the Binance Card can be registered on the IO app and valid to take advantage of the state cashback, when it will be active again next January.

Binance Card fees

There are no ancillary costs. There is no cost for requesting / shipping the card, account statement, fee, etc. There are also no commissions on individual transactions. To be precise, there may actually be a fee charged by third parties when making withdrawals at ATMs or point of sale. The fees are still very low (from some tests it would seem up to 1%) and the Binance team has declared that they will be eliminated shortly.

Conclusions

We are relatively satisfied with the functioning of our Binance Card. It could be a good solution for those who already hold large amounts of BNB. In that case it is an excellent alternative to all the traditional prepaid cards on the market. Unfortunately, in the majority of use cases, it is defeated by some alternatives offered by the crypto world, due to the small “hidden” fees (the Binance team has already stated that they will be eliminated shortly) and the not so immediate recharge mechanism if we want to spend euros and not crypto. The cashback, paid in BNB, is not instant as is the case with other cards.

In the following articles we will find out which are the winning alternatives.