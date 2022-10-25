Recent ‘Mayfair Witches’ Trailer Reveals a New Release Date for the Series

USA.- The next program AMC Networks, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, just received a newor teaser trailer, which has revealed a new release date for the series. According to the new 30-second teaser, the first two episodes of Mayfair Witches will be released on January 8, 2022, with subsequent episodes airing weekly.

The show was originally scheduled to premiere on January 5. The series will air on AMC and will also be available to stream on AMC+. Mayfair Witches is starring Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa Y Jack Huston. The show’s recurring cast includes Annabeth Gish, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel Y Jen Richards.

The new teaser of Mayfair Witches is short but sweet, promising a fun and dramatic horror thriller series along the lines of American Horror Story. The teaser begins with a distraught woman who appears to be pregnant standing on the ledge of a multi-story house, just before the scene cuts to several women gathered for some sort of ritual.

The women taking part in the ritual serve as the backdrop for the teaser, as the most terrifying images appear on screen. During the teaser, the words “In a world full of secrets, she is the key” burst across the screen.

Mayfair Witches is created by This Spalding Y Michelle Ashford, who also directed the pilot episode. Other series directors include Sarah Cornwell, Michael Goldbach, Lindsey Villarreal, Michael Uppendahl, Axelle Carolyn, Sean Reycraft Y Mary Angelica Molina. Spalding and Ashford also serve as writers on the series. Spalding, Ashford, Uppendahl, Jeff Freilich and Mark Johnson are executive producers of the show. Mayfair Witches production started in New Orleans in May, and ended in September.

Credit: AMC+

The upcoming series is based on the successful trilogy of novels, Lives of the Mayfair Witches of Anne Rice. The trilogy consists of The Witching Hour from 1990, lash from 1993 and taltos 1994. The late Rice also notably wrote the popular series of books The Vampire Chronicles, what includes Interview with the Vampire Y Queen of the Damned. Various characters from The Vampire Chronicles They also appear in the books. Lives of the Mayfair Witch. Interestingly, AMC just started airing a TV series adaptation of Interview with the Vampire on October 2nd.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches opens on January 8. Take a look at the latest teaser below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

Based on Rice’s best-selling Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, the 8-episode series centers on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. While dealing with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Source: Pure Show