Recent Movies & Series Based on True Events

Recent films and series based on true events bring together well-known actors to bring to life characters that don’t necessarily sit well in the public eye. Examples of them are Elizabeth Holmes and Jeffrey Dahmer.

The following selection takes you into the mind of a nurse who murdered several patients or a woman who had an affair that led to fatal consequences, just to mention a few scenarios. In other words, titles like angel of deathCruel Out of understanding, love and Death, I, Tonya And Pam and TommyWhich are available on various video streaming platforms like Netflix, Star+ and HBO Max (the name which is still enabled for Mexico).

Important: Some titles may not be available in your geographic area, or may be available from other providers.

Movies and series based on true events

Angel of Death (The Good Nurse)

This miniseries is inspired by the book proof of loveby Jim Atkinson and John Bloom, and in a collection of articles Texas Monthly, Events develop in the late 70s and early 80s of the last century in Wylie, Texas. What started as a simple extramarital affair between Candy and Alan soon ended in a tragedy that cost his wife her life.

With a stellar performance from Elisabeth Olsen (wandavision), Jesse Plemons (dog power), Lily Rabe and Patrick Fugit, love and Death (2023) Produced and Written by David E. Kelly (big little lies,

Incredible

received a positive response from both specialized critics and the general public. Out of understanding (2019), miniseries starring Toni Collette (hereditary), Merritt Waver and Caitlin Dever (book smart), and co-produced by Susanna Grant, Ayelet Waldman, and Michael Chabon.

Although a series of rapes are described in Washington and Colorado, the main attraction is a young woman named Mary (Dever) who files a rape complaint. However, he will realize that very few people believe what happened to him. Soon, two inspectors from Colorado investigate cases similar to those Mary had suffered.

drop out

For those who usually consult on topics related to the world of technology, it is difficult not to be familiar with the story of Elizabeth Holmes, who at that time was put on the same level as the visionary Steve Jobs. The truth is that Holmes’ venture is one of the most notorious failures in Silicon Valley, as he duped everyone equally through a “revolutionary blood test”.

In drop out (2022), actress Amanda Seyfried (mean Girls) plays Holmes to illustrate his aspirations to make his company Theranos stand out, whether that means patting someone’s back or wrapping up a lie until it turns out to be the truth. The series only consists of one season of eight episodes.

Dahmer

What made Jeffrey Dahmer one of the most recognizable serial killers, at least in the United States? This 10-episode production co-created by Ryan Murphy is exactly that (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan.

this is evan petersmare of easttown) which brings Dahmer to life in the 2022 production, from aspects of his childhood to the point of view of his victims. Between 1978 and 1991, he killed 17 people, all men and teenagers. Although it was not free from controversy, the production garnered over 865 million hours of viewing after its first 28 days of release.

I, Tonya

Inspired by the life of Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, the film is directed by Craig Gillespie.Cruella), while the screenplay is by Steven Rogers. It was well received by both elite critics and the public (it holds a 90 percent approval on Rotten Tomatoes).

In I, Tonya (2018), Harding (Margot Robbie) sees her compatriot Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver) as a very capable rival for the 1994 Olympic Games. Shortly before, Kerrigan suffered an attack in which they tried to break her knee. Only then does suspicion shift to Harding’s acquaintances. Sebastian Stan also stars as Jeff Gillooly and Allison Janney (Mother) as Lavona Golden, Harding’s mother.

Pam and Tommy

You’ll know right away that the eight-episode series is based around actress-model Pamela Anderson’s relationship with drummer Tommy Lee. Created by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, the production is directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya), while the writing is by Robert D. Siegel.

All is going well in the star-studded marriage, until their unauthorized sex tape, recorded during their honeymoon, is exposed. main cast of Pam and Tommy (2022) is composed of Lily James (baby driver) Anderson as Sebastian Stan (fresh) as Lee, Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, Nick Offerman as Michael Morrison, and Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier. In general, the reception from specific critics was favourable.

