Recession fears grow: key indicator points to an imminent recession in the US, but declaring it is not so easy | Univision Money News
A reliable indicator that helps estimate the direction of the US economy showed that we are closer to a scenario feared by many: an imminent recession.
This is the compilation of official data kept by the Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) —the tracker GDPNow—and that last week estimated that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted 2.1% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year.
This after the publication of two important figures on consumer spending and private investment. Consumer spending growth slowed to 0.8% in May amid high inflation, while private investments fell 15.2%, according to data from the Census Bureau and the private organization Institute for Supply Management or ISM.
What this indicates tracker of the Atlanta Fed does not necessarily represent a formal estimate of that entity. However, GDPNow has in the past accurately foreshadowed what will happen to the US economy. And this time it is being watched more closely because many are looking for clues as to whether or how close we are to a recession.
With US GDP contracting 1.6% in the first quarter, eyes are on what the second quarter number will be. This because we usually talk about a recession when the economy contracts for two consecutive quarters. Although that is an arbitrary rule that is not accepted by all experts.
Who formally declares a recession?
Here the issue is complicated, because there is an entity, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), considered as the singing voice when formally declaring a recession. The NBER has a much broader and more complex conception of what it considers an economy in recession, and does not simply take the fact that GDP has fallen for two consecutive quarters to say that it entered a recession.
His definition reflects this. For its experts, a recession “involves a significant decline in economic activity that spreads through the economy and lasts beyond a few months.” In his analysis, he gives relevance to more specific indicators, especially those of the labor market and consumer income.
On top of that, there have been times when the NBER has taken months since the economy entered a recession to say that it has, in part to make sure it is not factoring very short-term data into its analysis. The last recession of the US economy declared by that entity was in 2020, when it said that it was a recession of just two months due to the unprecedented blow of the covid-19 pandemic.
Is the NBER expected to declare a recession?
As we explained above, unemployment and consumer spending—which depends heavily on whether a person has a job or not—are two crucial indicators for the NBER when deciding that the economy has entered a recession.
So as long as employment in the country continues to show strong figures, the NBER is less likely to lean towards declaring a recession. Virtually every recession has involved a considerable deterioration in employment in the United States.
Are there other ‘rules’ for declaring a recession?
Yes, one of them precisely takes into account the evolution of the labor market. It is named ‘the Sahm rule’ after a former Fed economist named Claudia Sahm. The St. Louis Fed explains that, under this rule, the economy is considered to have entered a recession when the moving average of the last three months of the unemployment rate rises by at least 0.50 percentage point compared to its lowest point. in the past year.
It is a much simpler ‘rule’ than the analysis made by the NBER and which, for the moment, does not indicate that the United States entered a recession either.
What we are certain of is that the Federal Reserve has a series of hikes in its key interest rate under way to curb accelerating inflation. Some of those benchmark rate hikes have been aggressive, notably last month’s three-quarter percentage point hike, and there are fears they may slow down or lead to a recession down the line.