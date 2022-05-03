Rechargeable RESPIMAT®, a commitment to the patient and to the sustainability of the environment

The session, focused on atopic dermatitis in children, aims to be a useful tool for health professionals. The MEDs are a series of five talks by different health professionals focused on explaining and transmitting in a relaxed and close way, as well as scientific, topics of interest on dermatology and its impact on the quality of life of patients. On this occasion, Dr. Piqué details that up to 30% of the consultations received by primary care paediatricians are related to skin problems, with atopic dermatitis being one of the most frequent. The doctors also comment on the relevant impact of atopic dermatitis in children. Dr. Roe commented that, in her opinion, atopic dermatitis is the skin disease that has the greatest impact on patients’ quality of life, with pruritus (itching) being the one that most affects children and leads to sleep problems, even affecting school performance.

The collaboration between pediatricians and dermatologists is also explained during the conversation. Although moisturizers play a fundamental role in the pediatrician’s clinical practice, the importance of treating flare-ups with anti-inflammatories is highlighted, specifically with corticosteroids and calcineurin inhibitors, the latter due to the possibility of preventing flare-ups (only tacrolimus has this indication for proactive treatment1).

The doctors continued the session by commenting on the importance of proactive treatment, highlighting the role that pediatricians can play in proactive treatment, since atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that persists between outbreaks and that anti-inflammatory treatment alone is not enough short term.

Finally, they also commented on how both specialties can contribute to providing better information for relatives and relatives.

You can see the complete piece at https://leomed.es/dermatitis-atopica-en-paciente-infantil

