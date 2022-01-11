Recharging according to VW: plug & charge also in Italy

Recharging according to VW: plug & charge also arrives in Italy, in the network under construction with Enel X and in Ionity stations. No more apps or cards, it is the cable that “recognizes” the car, as already happens with the Tesla and now with the Mercedes EQS.

Recharging according to VW: no more apps or cards

The Volkswagen strategy in the charging theme arises two objectives:

Facilitate the operation (even more than refueling with gasoline) so that the customer simply has to connect the cable to the car.

Convince customers, thanks to this simplification, the electric can be the first family car. And not, as happens today, only the second for the city.

And the most intuitive key to making charging easier is to give customers the option of using the plug & charge. In 2022, ID.3, ID4 and ID5 they will already be equipped with the new function, which will replace the authentication process with a card or app. As soon as the customer plugs in the cable, a encrypted communication (ISO standard 15118) between the car and the station. Authentication takes seconds, with automatic billing. In addition to the Italian network with Enel X (and with Ionity), the plug & charge will be possible in the rest of Europe in the networks VW is setting up with Aral, BP, EON, Iberdrola and Eviny.

Recharging according to VW: it will become more convenient with the two-way

It is another step in Volkswagen’s long and tiring pursuit of Tesla, which has long offered the possibility of plug & charge in its Superchargers. But Volkswagen is the first of the major generalist brands to do so. And already think about the next step: the intelligent charging and two-way charging. VW believes that a home energy management system (HEMS) is a prerequisite for smart home charging. This system recognizes the needs of customers, in order to stagger consumption in an intelligent way, making it even easier to recharge with solar energy produced with photovoltaics. Explains Elke Temme, VW Charging and Energy Manager: “We have a clear strategic goal. We want to make it possible for our vehicle batteries to be used on the energy market as flexible and mobile energy storage units. And this can also pay off much cheaper pricing for customers, who will be able to feed their energy into the public grid “.

Goal: 9 minutes to recharge from 5 to 80%

But as well as easier, charging according to VW will have to be more widespread and faster. All ID models. will come out in a new software version, with which the maximum power for the battery from 77 kWh will increase from 125 to 135 kW. OR 150 kW for the ID.5 GTX . This will reduce the duration of the refueling up to nine minutes during the recharge from 5 to 80%. These improvements will also be activated in cars already sold via a software update in the near future. There will also be a new battery care mode to ensure maximum protection, limiting the charge level superior (SOC) to 80%. As for the capillarity, the Volkswagen Group will do its part by installing approx 18,000 fast charging stations in Europe, together with the partners mentioned above. Plus around 35,000 points at retail partners, many of which will be accessible to the public.