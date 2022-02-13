Recharging and energy replenishment times

In addition to the two levels of engine power and battery capacity, the versatility of use of the New Mégane E-Tech Electric is due to the multiple charging solutions, including the 130 kW ultra-fast stations mainly used along motorways and 22 kW three-phase columns mainly used in the city. All solutions are optimized for maximum effectiveness. The French novelty is compatible with all charging infrastructures that supply alternating current (AC): 10A / 2.3 kW (single-phase) domestic socket; 16A / 3.7 kW (single-phase) wallbox; 32A / 7.4 kW (single-phase) wallbox; Column from 16A / 11 kW (three-phase); Column 32A / 22 kW (three-phase).

In all versions equipped with a 60 kWh battery, it is also compatible with charging infrastructures that supply direct current (DC) up to 130 kW (combo sockets). The versions equipped with a 40kWh battery, on the other hand, have an 85 kW DC on-board charger. Thanks above all to the excellent average charging power – estimated at 80 kW – measured on the 130 kW DC columns, the charging times are among the best on the market: Up to 400 km in mixed driving recovered in one night (8 hours) on a 7.4 kW wallbox; Up to 160 km in urban driving recovered in 1 hour on a 22 kW column; Driving up to 200 km on the motorway recovered in 30 minutes on a 130 kW fast charging column; Up to 300 km WLTP recovered in 30 minutes on a 130 kW fast charging column.

The car is supplied as standard with a Mode 3 cable for charging on wall boxes or private or public columns. This cable is, of course, also compatible with the wallboxes for private charging that can be purchased from the Renault dealer network. For home recharging on a classic socket, the Mode 2 “Flexicharger” cable is offered as an option on all versions.