RECIPE Kourtney Kardashian: her spicy guacamole, easy and quick to prepare, is perfect for an aperitif

An outstanding business woman, Kourtney Kardashian also has cooking skills! The proof with the recipe for his spicy guacamole, a little delight to share with friends (or not…).

Waffles without egg or gluten, mulled Christmas wine… Decidedly, Kourtney Kardashian manages like a chef in the kitchen! We can’t really say the same about the caterer she hired for her wedding: the portion of pasta served to the guests has also caused a scandal on social networks… But as the bad buzz has never been right of a Kardashian, Kourtney continues to share her favorite recipes on his Poosh site. The latest? His spicy guacamoleperfect for an aperitif!

Recipe: Kourtney Kardashian’s Spicy Guacamole

Ingredient for 2 people

  • 2 tablespoons fresh, chopped cilantro
  • 1 chopped jalapeno pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped red onion
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice
  • ¼ teaspoon Himalayan salt
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 3 ripe avocados
  • ½ cup chopped tomatoes

Preparation

  1. Mix cilantro, jalapeño pepper, red onion, 2 tablespoons lime juice, salt, pepper, cumin and cayenne pepper in a large bowl.
  2. Cut the lawyers in half, remove the stones and take out the flesh with a large spoon. Add to the mixture.
  3. Mash the avocados with a fork, until almost smooth.
  4. Pour the remaining tablespoon of lime juice and mix one last time.
  5. Decorate the guacamole with a little chopped red onion, coriander leaves and chopped tomatoes, then serve it with tortillas ” gluten free “, Kourtney says. Well yes, it’s immediately healthier!

It remains to be seen whether Kourtney Kardashian’s guacamole is better than Eva Longoria’s…

