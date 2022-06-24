Recital Ian Bostridge – Julius Drake – Schwarzenberg – Critique

He never did anything like everyone else. From the very beginning of his career, Ian Bostridge cultivates his originality, these ways of doing things that are unique to him, and which, alongside an obvious talent, have taken him alongside a few others to the top of the Lied universe. We forgave his eccentricities, his strange bearing on stage (or should we rather speak of lack of bearing?), his exaggeratedly articulated pronunciation, bordering on preciousness, his aggressive attacks, his way of bringing out a syllable as if to wake the listener, at the risk of breaking the line of the song. The voice is beautiful, recognizable among all, rich in a thousand colors, the man is intelligent, very cultured and a musician, what more could you ask for…

So, was it an evening of poor form, or already a sign of time passing on the voice after almost thirty years of career, the fact remains that what we heard yesterday was no longer able to make us forget all the remains: the singer’s face tortured with grimaces and rictus, as if he were undergoing God knows what terrible suffering, the body as if shaken with spasms, the hands tied, the rocking from one foot to the other without ever finding a position of balance, an incessant bustle contrary to what one might expect – in Schubert at least – of simplicity and serenity and which distracts the attention so much that one ends up deciding to close one’s eyes.

The voice also has a little trouble finding its balance: the highs are a little less supple, less drinkable than in the past, the color of the vowels is often altered, with very darkened A’s, and pointed I’s like arrows. The qualities that we have always known about him are very present, however: richness of colors, attention to detail, very clear diction, sense of the text and perfect knowledge of German romanticism.

And when you actually close your eyes, thus rid of the mimics of the singer and his cumbersome merry-go-round, what you hear best, and it’s a pure delight, is the pianist. Julius Drake, partner of Bostridge for many years, brings by his comforting presence, his regularity, his sense of the phrase and his vision always inspired by the text, the musical and poetic climate that is necessary; if one is nothing but charge, caricature and exaggeration, the other is nothing but roundness, measure and poetry.

So swinging between wonder and annoyance, the listener makes his honey of a few selected moments, a magnificent Lob der Tränen where the pianist develops marvels of poetry, a delicious Wiegenliedalso superbly accompanied, Die Sternegreat moment of poetry, an exceptional Stanza aus “Die Götter Griechenlands”, at the cost of a few other very questionable moments, Rastlose Liebe filled with antics that badly hide a certain vocal weakness, Versunken attacked with violence and much too quickly, until An dem Mond final where the singer, completely distracted stumbles on a word – it happens – does not manage to recover, takes his head between his hands in a gesture of despair. Imperturbable and smiling, Julius Drake without interrupting replays the introduction and the singer resumes, but the magic has disappeared for good.