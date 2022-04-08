Reckless predictions for the Australian GP; Czech Perez to suffer

Ferrari clear favorite, but let’s bet on Sainz; no Mercedes will go to Q3

After the first two free practices, everything indicates that the dice are loaded in favor of ferrari. We wanted to wait for a track like Albert Park to confirm the potential of the Scuderia: its potential is for a champion.

No need to wait for the winding track on Imola. ferrari It has a great car, with good mechanical and aerodynamic grip and a reliable, durable and powerful engine. The whole package. And with that package charles leclerc led the second free practice.

These are the most important, as they better simulate the qualifying and race situation. And indeed, a partly cloudy sky is expected, both on Saturday and Sunday. The track will improve, but that greater grip will be for everyone, so we cannot expect improvement from the rivals of ferrari and not from Italian cars.

So let’s go with the reckless predictions for the Australian Grand Prix. But no, we will not say that he will not win a ferrari. will win a ferraribut which?

Carlos Sainz, pole and race

Let’s bet on the Spanish rider to have an almost perfect weekend in Albert Park. The only thing he won’t win is the fastest lap, but the man from Madrid will find enough speed to get pole position and then the pace and concentration to make a seamless race and beat his tough rival, charles leclerc.

It will be a close race between Carlos Sainz and Monegasque. Verstappen will finish third, although a bit far considering how compact they have been Bahrain Y Saudi Arabia. Something like 8-10 seconds difference between the ferrari who will finish second, Leclerc, and ‘Mad Max’.

Checo Pérez during the second practice session for the Australian GP. It seems that the Mexican does not have the pace to fight against the Ferrari and Max Verstappen. Getty

Alpine will put Checo Pérez in trouble

Albert Park It has not been a race that is given to Czech Perez. He fell just over half a second behind Leclerc in second practice. The Mexican finished fifth, between the Alpine from Fernando Alonso and the other of Stephen Ocon.

Czech Perez did not find the speed to approach the ferrari, not like his teammate. Verstappen finished second, two tenths behind Charles, and that ‘Mad Max’ really worked hard: on his first attempt he lost the lap by making a mistake in the penultimate corner, on his next attempt he made his best sector 1, very close to Charles; then in sector two he did the best time, and we can speculate that the RB18 number 1 was very low on the wing, with the engine open and little fuel due to what happened later in sector 3; the last part of the turn in Albert Park it is the most technical and has slow corners, you need a good look at the car and in that sector, Verstappen lost the lap, because he could not even improve his personal best time and lost two tenths against Leclerc.

With the analysis of Verstappen’s lap, we can imagine how difficult it has been for Checo to find the right set-up: go unloaded? have more wing for sector one and three? If we add to that that for Checo it is more complicated to tune up the tires and that for this race Pirelli has decided to take the softest compound in its range, we can understand why it could not go against the ferrari and Verstappen. The worst thing for the man from Guadalajara is that the Alpines go very fast and Fernando Alonso is an expert in squeezing every last tenth of a machine. We can expect a tough fight between the two Alpine Y Czech Perez for P4, it is more: Fernando Alonso P4.

Mercedes, neither to Q2 and hardly in the points

Two ferraritwo Red Bull and two Alpine. Six cars clearly faster than the Mercedes in Australia. There are four places left both for the points on Sunday, and to make the Q2 cut.

Turns out the McLaren have done very well in Albert Park so what lando norris, after the competition in Jeddah, estimated that they would not do well. Besides, Valtteri Bottas keep working your magic on it Alfa Romeo and, Pierre Gasley with AlphaTauri he also placed himself above the Mercedes after the second practice.

Hamilton again struggled with the W13 set-up and Russell looks like the best bet of Mercedes. It will be very close, but we think the Silver Arrows will not start in the top ten and only one will settle in the top ten at the end of the race. We think it will be Russell’s.