Recognition of health management to the Institute of Science IDCBIS

The Ibero-American Cooperative Group of Transfusion Medicine, GIAMT, presented the recognition to Dr. Bernardo Camacho, director of the District Institute of Science, Biotechnology and Innovation in Health, IDCBIS, for his contributions and dedication to the health of the community.

This designation highlights all his management in the generation of knowledge, the vision in scientific research, in addition to promoting the participation and integration of blood banks and transfusion medicine.

The exaltation took place at the 12th Colombian Congress of Blood Banks and Transfusion Medicine, an event organized by the Colombian Association of Blood Banks and Transfusion Medicine – Acobasmet and the GCIAMT, which seeks to open spaces for medical education for development of Transfusion Medicine for the benefit of the health and well-being of the population.

In the following tweet, the details of the recognition:

In the #CongressMedellín2022The doctor. @B_CamachoMDDir. #IDCBIS@Health sectorreceived special recognition as an honorary member of the Ibero-American Cooperative Group of Transfusion Medicine @gciamt for their valuable contributions and management dedicated to the health of the community 🧵 1/ pic.twitter.com/E9xpUk5Txq — IDCBIS (@IDCBIS) October 19, 2022

Dr. Silvina Kuperman, president of the Ibero-American Cooperative Group of Transfusion Medicine, highlighted “this recognition highlights the deep commitment, her remarkable work and her valuable scientific and academic contributions in health management, in favor of the continuous improvement of Transfusion medicine of the region”.

For Dr. Bernardo Camacho, leader of the IDCBIS said that: “the role of administrative management in health must be essential in the positioning of clinical research and the creation of knowledge”

In addition, he highlighted the motto of the Congress “Together again, innovating to strengthen capacities” as an initiative for Ibero-America to continue working for science and health.

At the closing of this important Congress, the District Institute of Science, Biotechnology and Innovation in Health – IDCBIS was also highlighted with four awards for research work:

Poster category, immunohematology: Importance of blood group genotype in differentiating Duffynull phenotypes and weakly expressed F and B phenotypes. Recognition of best oral presentation in the category of immunohematology, with the work: U-phenotype case report: a challenge for the immunohematological study and Colombian transfusion medicine. Award for best poster presentation in the management and organization category. “Importance of screening for infectious tests in the tissue bank”. Recognition for best poster presentation in the transfusion-transmissible infections category. “Universal infectious screening nucleic acid detection tests, a commitment to transfusion safety in the country”.

For the Colombian Association of Blood Banks and Transfusion Medicine Acobasmet and the Ibero-American Cooperative Group of Transfusion Medicine GCIAMT, the work and management provided by their leader Dr. Bernardo Camacho and his team highlight the commitment to improving health through the application of the science and standardization of the practice of transfusion medicine.

Currently, Dr. Camacho is the director of IDCBIS, an entity that manages the District Blood Bank, the District Tissue Bank, the Public Bank of Umbilical Cord Blood, the National Registry of Donors of Blood-forming Cells and a Unit of research in advanced therapies, which seek to be the institute of excellence in science, technology and innovation, of national and international reference in population health, with an organizational culture, based on a knowledge management system and a talent committed to the well-being and Community development.