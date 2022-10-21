Recognition of Juan Guaidó as interim president ends in 2023

Two sources confirm to CNN the imminent end of Juan Guaidó’s interim 0:49

(CNN Spanish) — The experience of the so-called Venezuelan interim government chaired by opposition leader Juan Guaidó will end in January 2023, two sources close to the opposition leadership told CNN.

A diplomatic source close to the Venezuelan opposition first told CNN that the United States plans to remove his recognition as interim president in January, when a new legislative session begins.

Separately, an opposition source confirmed the veracity of an article published this Thursday in the Financial Times announcing the imminent end of the “interim”.

“This has been negotiated for a long time,” one of the sources told CNN.

A senior US government official told CNN: “We continue to recognize the interim government and the Venezuelans who want a peaceful return to democracy. It is up to the interim government to decide if it wants to continue in a recognizable state.”

However, a source close to Guaidó told CNN that “the point of the government in charge is going to be discussed.” He clarifies that the Unitary Platform is not a single party but an alliance that represents 10 movements and “everything that is voted for is by majority, that is, eight votes.”

The same source assures that ending the government in charge is recognizing Nicolás Maduro. Finally, he stated that Guaidó “is going to defend the institutionality of the National Assembly,” referring to a group of opposition politicians who were deputies between 2016 and 2021 and who still consider themselves legitimate legislators.

CNN has requested the reaction of the White House and the National Security Council in Washington and is awaiting a response.

We have also requested comments from the diplomatic representatives of the United States who coordinate Venezuela issues from Colombia.

The information about the possible change of status of Guaidó occurs just when the opposition coalition establishes the rules to select the unitary candidate who will compete in the next presidential elections in 2024.

Guaidó has not yet confirmed if he intends to participate in the contest.

Guaidó was recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries in 2019, when several international actors, including the United States, the European Union, and the Organization of American States (OAS), ignored the Presidency of Nicolás Maduro by denouncing irregularities in the 2018 presidential election.

Maduro and his political allies have always denied such accusations and his government has maintained power in Venezuela ever since, also supported by dozens of nations, including Russia, China and Cuba.

Although Guaidó continues to declare himself interim president of the South American country, his leadership has greatly diminished, both in the opposition coalition and in the international community. This became even more evident after the ruling party regained its majority in the National Assembly in the 2020 election.

In practice, Guaidó has not been able to exercise any political power within Venezuela, although the recognition of governments such as the United States and the British, for example, have allowed him access to the management of certain assets.