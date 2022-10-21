Recognition of Juan Guaidó as interim president ends in 2023

Two sources confirm to CNN the imminent end of Juan Guaidó’s interim 0:49

(CNN Spanish) — The experience of the so-called Venezuelan interim government chaired by opposition leader Juan Guaidó will end in January 2023, two sources close to the opposition leadership told CNN.

A diplomatic source close to the Venezuelan opposition first told CNN that the United States plans to remove his recognition as interim president in January, when a new legislative session begins.

Separately, an opposition source confirmed the veracity of an article published Thursday in the Financial Times announcing the imminent end of the “interim”.

“This has been negotiated for a long time,” one of the sources told CNN.

CNN asked for Guaidó’s own reaction and is still waiting for a response.

Guaidó’s possible change of status occurs just as the opposition coalition establishes the rules to select the unitary candidate who will compete in the next presidential elections in 2024.

Guaidó has not yet confirmed if he intends to participate in the contest.

Guaidó was recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries in 2019, when several international actors, including the United States, the European Union, and the Organization of American States (OAS), ignored the Presidency of Nicolás Maduro by denouncing irregularities in the 2018 presidential election.

Maduro and his political allies have always denied such accusations and his government has maintained power in Venezuela ever since, also supported by dozens of nations, including Russia, China and Cuba.

Although Guaidó continues to declare himself interim president of the South American country, his leadership has greatly diminished, both in the opposition coalition and in the international community. This became even more evident after the ruling party regained its majority in the National Assembly in the 2020 election.

In practice, Guaidó has not been able to exercise any political power within Venezuela, although the recognition of governments such as the United States and the British, for example, have allowed him access to the management of certain assets.