Recognition of outstanding and generous women

Power of Women took place in New York, the annual party that brings together a group of women who have been characterized by the philanthropic work they carry out. This year the meeting was held at The Glasshouse, one of the event rooms in New York, and Lifetime, a subscription television channel in the United States, owned by A+E Networks, collaborated for its celebration.

Power Of Women, created and launched by Variety, brings together powerful women working in the media and entertainment field. Some of those who received distinctions were Drew Barrymore, Camila Cabello, Kim Cattrall, Queen Latifah and Venus Williams, the latter did not attend. Also appearing on the cover of Women’s Power magazine’s May issue: Amanda Seyfreid, Drew, Camilla, Kim, Queen Latifah and Venus.

In Amanda’s case, she was honored for her work with the International Network for Relief and Aid known as INARA, a non-profit organization whose action focuses on children who have not been able to access the medical and mental health care they need. they need. These are children who have been injured or traumatized by the horrors of war, post-conflict or due to unsafe living conditions. Amanda is a member of the INARA board of directors, along with her husband, Thomas Sadosky.

Camila Cabello and Billy Porter Photos AFP

The leading actresses of Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall, Patricia Field, Darren Star and Candace Bushnell also attended this celebration.

Billy Porter and actress Lorraine Toussaint presented the awards to Camila Cabello and Queen Latifah. Porter used the moment to express that the Cinderella co-star is a person “prepared to change the world”, while Toussaint described Latifah as kind and generous.

On this occasion, they spoke of the problems that women continue to face and how it is observed that many of the rights that they have conquered are threatened. During the dinner some reflections on international events that directly affect women were also presented.



