Recognizable sagas vs sagas in constant evolution – LaOpinióndelJugón

The Player’s Opinion is a weekly section in which Vandal publishes the opinions expressed in the forum on a proposed topic. Every Friday afternoon, Spanish time, a new issue, news or text is presented so that readers can offer their points of view. We highlight the most representative texts of the week in this section, although all comments are available in the thread for this purpose.

This week we simply ask our readers if they prefer sagas with few changes or, on the contrary, prefer sequels that are groundbreaking, different, and even from other genres.

● “The question is poorly posed. I reformulate it to facilitate its understanding: Sagas guided by a creative criterion or sagas guided by a commercial criterion?

Eye, it is exactly the same diatribe that you propose, but clarified.

My answer: If you have to adapt your franchise to contemporary protocol or bury it, buy a shovel.” – Peter Lorre

● “As long as the essence of the franchise (the core of its concept, what brings you back to it) remains unchanged and you make me feel that the proposal makes sense, I’m not opposed to experimenting with new approaches in a series and In fact, I prefer it to an excessively prolonged absurd immobility. The same formula does not work forever and there will always come a point where you have to introduce novelties or changes of some kind so that the new turn delivery feels justified and contributes something.

This should not be confused with taking a popular brand and trying to adapt it to the trends of the moment in any way or trying to do conceptual flips in a desperate attempt to attract attention and attract new audiences, practices that I personally detest.” – jimmytrius

● “The perfect example of evolution, for me, are the Nintendo classics. Whether it’s Mario or Zelda, they have known how to evolve with each installment.” – Gin71

● “For me, the ideal is that the two things come together.

The latest Zelda or God of War are a good example. You both know perfectly well that you are playing a game from the series, feeling the new ideas and mechanics as a logical evolution within the series.

There are others like Gears of War or Halo that introduce playable novelties that bother rather than improve.

And then there are others that totally change the name and it all feels too disjointed.” spicy

● “An example is Resident Evil started with these tank type cameras, then in Resident Evil 4 it went to shoulder camera but adding more action and at the end in Resident Evil 7 it went to first person but adding a bit of survival horror.” – daninudo

● “No, for my pleasure to cite a few examples, Final Fantasy died for my taste with the great X, and Resident Evil much earlier, quite the opposite of Dragon Quest and/or Persona, who knew how to evolve while maintaining their style and quality.” – Dumiiko

● “Basically a saga should evolve freely, based on the conception of the creatives mainly and, occasionally, listening to the fans. When the development of a saga ends up in the hands of managers and market studies, immediate sales are boosted and immediate sales are destroyed. future ones”. – Endymion

We thank all the users reflected in this summary or not – who have participated this week with their opinions, and we encourage you to collaborate with the next topics.