Recognize when a flu is complicated and requires highly complex treatments

This therapy is about a machine that replaces the lung and/or the heart, while these organs recover. Photo: Shutterstock.

Since May, Colombia has experienced strong changes in temperature and precipitation high in the middle of the rainy season, causing a greater circulation of respiratory viruses, which is known as the ‘respiratory peak’.

Although before the pandemic, it was a phenomenon that occurred twice a year, this time it has lasted longer and this time it has affected the entire population, especially children and newborns.

The particularity of this season of respiratory infections is that it has been longer and there are several surrounding viruses. According to Dr. Martha Beltrán, head of operations at the Clínica del Country and Clínica La Colina, in Bogotá, she comments: “In this peak we are not seeing just one important virus, as it was in the pre-pandemic peaks, where RSV ( respiratory syncytial virus) was predominant; now we have multiple respiratory viruses circulating among which are, in addition to respiratory syncytial virus, adenovirus, influenza virus, rhinovirus/enterovirus, metapneumovirus, parainfluenza virus, in addition to a new wave of COVID infections – 19″.

The pictures of ARI (Acute Respiratory Infection) are presented as a cold or flu, usually with runny nose, sneezing, little cough, sore throat and may or may not be accompanied by fever. the signs of alarm require an immediate visit to emergencies are: persistent vomiting and the patient does not receive any fluids, difficulty breathing, paleness or purplish coloration of the lips and nails, abnormal noise when breathing or high fever that is difficult to control. It is important to keep in mind that fever in children under 3 months is a very important warning sign, as is cough.

Why are children under 5 years of age the most affected?

Children under 5 years of age usually attended kindergarten, preschool, school, or played in the park with other children; this made them have frequent contact with viruses respiratory. Currently, all the aforementioned viruses have reappeared, after 2 years in which children are exposed without defenses, and this may be one of the factors that leads to greater involvement and severity of the disease. In addition, respiratory syncytial virus affects more children under 2 years of age and children of all ages with history of allergies or pictures previous lungs.

What happens when the infection requires an Intensive Care Unit or ECMO?

Sometimes emergency care or medications are not enough for the virus to be treated and can continue to inflame the lung, which can lead to this process not allowing good oxygenation, to the point that equipment is required to supply the process of breathing. Although this represents a fear in parents, caregivers and relatives, these cases require specialized permanent care and monitoring, and therefore admission to an Intensive Care Unit.

When despite the use of ventilatory modes to manage the highly compromised lung, adequate oxygenation is not achieved and the ventilator is no longer sufficient, ECMO Therapy (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) is an option. In other words, it is a machine that replaces the lung and/or the heart, while these organs recover.

The advantages of ECMO Therapy, currently available at the Clinica del Country, is that the patient can be in any health institution regardless of the city, the Unit is sent to stabilize the patient and thus be transported by air.

Recommendations to protect children and neonates from respiratory infections

In newborns, it is very important to maintain breastfeeding, it is the best food and the best vaccine that a newborn and a child up to 2 years of age can receive to protect them from infections.

Have all vaccinations up to date and complete. The vaccination schedule of our country is very complete and this allows us to protect children from multiple infections, it is ideal to place them at the right time, complying with the recommended intervals.

Adequate nutrition.

Continue with adequate hand hygiene: it must be remembered that most respiratory diseases are transmitted through the small droplets that the sick person expels when speaking, coughing, sneezing, which is why you should not have contact with sick people and if a family member is sick, they should isolate themselves at home. Special care must be taken with newborns and minor infants, for this reason visits are restricted.

Ensuring the use of face masks is very important not only to protect other children but to protect themselves, especially in closed spaces with several people.

