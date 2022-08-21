Recommendation for United States visa applicants

Recommendations from different US embassies on visa application deadlines.

Through different social networks, the United States Embassies in different countries have given some important advice for foreigners seeking to renew their entry visa to the United States.

Diplomatic offices recommend not waiting for the visa to lose its validity to start the renewal process.

On the contrary, they suggest starting the corresponding procedure to renew them, even with a period of two years in advance.

“You don’t need to wait for your visa to expire to renew it. We recommend doing it in advance and starting the process two years before it expires”can be read in a message published by the United States embassy in Colombia.

As long as the United States visa is valid, the holder may continue to use the old entry permit, while waiting for the renewal appointment assigned by the embassy.

The foregoing applies to type B1/B2 visas, which are those that are normally linked to the tourist visa to the United States, and other modalities such as business or health visas.

American visa application times have been lengthened since the pandemic emergency. Hence, the diplomatic headquarters of the United States suggest not to wait too long. The process to issue or renew these visas has been lengthy, and it is better to get ahead of the curve.

Both in Colombia and Mexico, Brazil, or Cuba, the United States embassies are the ones that receive the largest number of requests to obtain a United States visa in Latin America. In the case of the latter country, the US embassy has been partially closed since 2017, and it is often necessary to move to a third country to make the applications.