Recommendation to Jean Alain for the Medusa case

About the file of jellyfish casewhich exceeds twelve thousand pages, Jottin Cury said that he has seen part of it and that he has also read what has come out in the press and assured that the evidence contemplated by the Public ministry they are very forceful.

“It is a very unfortunate case… and there is not much to talk about there because the evidence is very strong; it is a very solid file and every day new aspects come out and I have thought in private that, perhaps, he (former attorney Jean Alain Rodriguez) it would be convenient for him to negotiate as others have done and as his right-hand man did,” the lawyer pointed out in the Reseñas program, which is hosted by journalists Ramón Núñez and Adelaida Martínez.

He called for them not to be limited only to the former attorney, because he understands that there are also others involved within the government hierarchy who managed larger funds than those he managed and, also, the public rumor indicates that they were illicitly enriched.

“But, at some point it had to start and it started there and I reiterate, the file is very solid and very forceful. Now what they would have is to submit to the action of the Justice and continue investigating other cases that are sure to appear because there are many who have not been called in relation to other cases that are out there… people who accumulated enormous fortunes during those eight years of the last government, “he said and assured that there will be a sentence.

He said that if you don’t start at some point, as with the domain forfeiture law, the State will simply disappear, it will collapse, because everything is until one day.

Finally, when questioned about whether or not the Constitution should be changed to reform it, he said that if it is due to the aspect of the independence of the MP, it would not make sense because this entity is.