Recommendations and guidance for HIV treatment

The purpose of this document is to take advantage of the knowledgethe strengths and potentialities of each care area to improve prevention, early diagnosis, the approach of other comorbidities or the correct adherence to the antiretroviral treatment. The guide has been prepared by researchers Núria Orozco, Ignacio Alastrue and Jose L. Ramonby Semfycand by John E. Losa and Maria Jesus Perez Elias In representation of GeAIDS. The authors of the document affirm that the text was born to “make life easier for the patient, placing him at the center of our activity.”

“These realities justify a multidisciplinary and coordinated approach between Primary Care and Hospital Care, both to carry out tasks of prevention and screening of HIV infection in the general population, and to comprehensively address the multiple aspects and nuances that make up this care, always trying to contemplate the principle of medicine centered on the patient”, affirm the coordinators of this new guide.



The guide, divided into four blocks to deal with HIV

With the mission of providing a practical approach and that facilitates the implementation of a chronic patient care model, the document has been divided into four blocks. The first deals with aspects of prevention and diagnosis of infection by HIVfundamentally designed for implementation in Primary Careas well as those related to referral to hospital HIV units and linkage to care by Primary Care professionals, contemplating something very present in the document: the bidirectionality and the communication between the two care scenarios.

The second section covers all issues related to the clinical care and management of people with HIV. Shared care and new models of care, vaccination of these people, antiretroviral treatment (ART), including its monitoring, interactions and adherence, as well as the management of the main comorbidities, care of specific problems of women and toxic habits.

In the third block we deal with social aspects, including legal and confidentiality issues, quality of life and the role of NGOs in caring for people with HIV, especially the most vulnerable. And to finish, one last absolutely necessary block that tries to focus the situation in terms of training/teaching and the research bidirectional and shared between Primary Care and Hospital Care in all the previously discussed topics. “Generate knowledge in the field of shared experience, and we must not forget that the AIDS virus is an independent cardiovascular risk factor or for various cancers”, maintain the coordinators of this new document.

Spain, in tow in the treatment of pathology

Despite the important advances in the fight against HIV in recent decades, in Spain there are still areas where it is need to improve. The most representative example is that of the rate of new diagnoses, which, although it has decreased, is still higher than the European Union average. And, even though diagnostic testing is free and confidential, more than 40 percent of those diagnosed continue to have a late HIV diagnosis.

After its publication, GeSIDA and Semfyc will carry out informative activities and training that make known the details of this manual, so that it favors its use and application in daily clinical practice. Likewise, it is also proposed to share with the different health administrations in order to facilitate their actual implementation.