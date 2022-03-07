Recommendations to avoid falling into fraudulent investment schemes

The Superintendence of the Securities Market (SIMV) warned again this Monday about the spread in the country of advertising through web pages and social networks about fraudulent investment schemes.

These are investment mechanisms that involve the Foreign Exchange Currency Market (Forex), virtual assets, cryptocurrencies and in some cases pyramid schemes that offer unlikely returns.

In this situation, the body does the following: recommendations to avoid falling into financial fraud:

1) Verify that the entity is authorized and registered in the Stock Market Registry

2) Do not trust when there are warning signs such as unexpected calls or emails, pressure to make an investment right awaypyramid schemes in which they are asked to attract other people, promises of large bonuses, companies domiciled abroad and that do not have any representation in the country, among others.

3) Be cautious with the offer of investments through social networks.

4) Do not trust promises of high profitability or unlikely profitability

5) If they place obstacles to return your money, do not continue making contributions.

SIMV urges the population not to act on the basis of advertising stimuli made through social networks, the internet, telephone calls, or even for the motivation of those related in person.

The body specifies that unless they are duly registered entities, these offers could carry a high risk of loss that escape the protection granted by the legal framework of the Dominican Republic.