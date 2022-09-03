Recommendations to define the ideal shape of your eyebrows – Women – Life

Thick, round shapes, well combed and that transmit strength, power and a lot of style, that’s how they are worn the eyebrows, the indisputable frame of the look.

The hair removal and design with thread and organic products that stimulate their growth, in addition to the correct products of make-upare some secrets for yours to make an impact.

And it is that the eyebrows can be its best attribute, because who does not remember the arched, bushy and feline eyebrows of the beautiful actress Elizabeth Taylor or, in more recent times, those of Lily Collins -protagonist of the series Emily in Paris- with his thick and always well-groomed eyebrows.

Read here: (Colombian plus size reality show launches its third edition)

They confirm how this part of the face becomes a differentiating factor and, therefore, wearing them groomed natural form now, as in the times of the unforgettable Liz Taylor, it is a trend that does not lose its validity.

This is stated by Romero Jennings, director of Makeup Artistry at MAC Cosmetics, based in New York, who confesses his obsession with creating impressive looks. Figures such as Dita Von Teese, Rosamund Pike, Solange Knowles (sister of Beyoncé), among many others, have passed through his hands.

“Have your eyebrows raised, a little bit pointed and very elegant” is the style in vogue, he says. Something easy to achieve “with a eyebrow pencil with strokes as fine as the hair in this area and a transparent gel that helps enhance its color, steering and suspension.

See also: (Makeup trends for the second half of the year)

Lily Collins, protagonist of the Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’ has been characterized by her thick and always well-groomed eyebrows.

Raising your eyebrows, slightly pointed and very elegant, is achieved with an eyebrow pencil with fine strokes like the hair in this area and a transparent gel that helps to enhance its color, direction

An epilator to remove hair and define them and a brush to comb them upwards, before cutting them, they are a must in the beauty set, complements Jennings.

So much attention demands this part of the face that in Colombia there are specialized sites in its care and beautification such as Catalina Jaramillo Eyebrow Specialist.

The slogan is “to use products that are not aggressive or invasive for the skin or the eyebrows, but rather enhance their naturalness,” says Maryory Becerra, who attends one of the branches in Bogotá.

Jaramillo herself mentioned in a master class who do not do micropigmentation – a method that has become popular to mark the eyebrows – because, being unnatural, it has future effects such as changes in the color of the area and can clog the follicles in this area.

Hair removal: the first step

The experience at Catalina Jaramillo begins with taking measurements, “we make sure that the shape of the eyebrows of women and men enhance their features and gaze,” Maryory points out.

Then, they make a map of these and observe what little hairs are left over or missing to delineate them. At the same time, each user is recommended the products and techniques that may be needed to stimulate hair growth and to have thicker and more defined eyebrows.

Due to the importance of visagismo of the face and the needs of each person, Jaramillo recommends leaving hair removal in the hands of professionals.

This is hair removal with thread

With this Hindu technique introduced in Colombia by Catalina Jaramillo from Antioquia, after having learned it in Brazil, immediate changes in the shape of the eyebrows are noticeable.

1. The area is exfoliated with a caviar-based product to remove dead cells and activate the eyebrow follicle and hair growth.

two. With a thread, the experts remove excess hair. This technique does not stain the skin and prevents the eyelid from sagging.

3. They apply an organic dye to enhance their natural shade. There are those who prefer to wear them darker and others, medium or more subdued. The color effect lasts on average three days.

How should you make up your eyebrows to shape them?

Take your eyes and nose as a reference to mark the beginning, the high point and the ideal length of your eyebrows. Photo: Charles Ortega. TIME

Cosmetic and personal care brands are increasingly developing products with cutting-edge technology that make it easy to beautify your brows in seconds. And you can get it that easy:

1. Select a brow pencil, gel, or eyeshadow in a color close to that of her hair.

two. Run the brush with the brow gel or pencil along the base of the brows (the bottom part). Try to do it gently so that they are not so marked.

3. can spend a highlighter pencil white so that the lower part of the eyebrow looks lighter and therefore, its definition is better appreciated.

Four. With the tip of the brush or pencil you can fill in and give more color. The more passes, the more volume and thickness. Follow the natural shape of your eyebrows and try to only fill in the blanks, without overdoing it.

5. If you want an ultra-defined and impactful look, use the gel with your favorite eyebrow liner, recommends Alejandra Angulo, brand manager Treatment and Personal Care in Yanbal Colombia.

6. Take advantage of the shape of your eyebrows, do not look for them to resemble that of some celebrity. Make them up and comb them without detracting from their naturalness.

FLOR NADYNE MILLÁN MUÑOZ – CAROUSEL MAGAZINE@revistacarrusel

More news from the Life section

– Auction of the Fundación A la Rueda Rueda will feature works by great masters

– The keys to transform your home or office into a wellness space

– 12 entrepreneurs from Colombia, Peru and Ecuador winners of Start Path Empodera