Recommendations to reinvent yourself after Burnout

The term burnout which, translated into Spanish, is known as the burned-out worker syndrome, today it is part of the vocabulary of most workers and managers, so we must understand its causes to avoid its impact on people’s quality of life, with you look at an increasingly demanding market that seeks the best results and raise the quality of service.

Mental health and its effects have become more relevant, especially since Covid-19. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) points out that anxiety has been increasing globally and has even doubled in some countries. In addition, it is estimated that up to 200 million work days are lost each year due to mental health problems, which is equivalent to 16.8 billion dollars of lost productivity.

Reason why, it is essential to build an organizational culture in which its employees are the center of the organization in search of this social and labor transformation. This means accompanying their work teams towards a healthier life and also building leaders with effective communication, who are capable of instilling adaptability to change, empathy and being committed to caring for mental health within the work area.

“The leaders and those responsible for the human resources areas of organizations can play a fundamental role in this increasingly demanding scenario. Where implementing innovative human capital management policies will be strategic to attract, care for, and encourage the best talent to stay”, says Lucas Melman, Country Manager Mexico of Betterfly, the health and wellness platform that transforms healthy habits into social donations.

In the workplace, the burnout translates into higher levels of fatigue, demotivation, pessimism and even lack of effectiveness in their work, which today is considered, within the Federal Labor Law in Mexico, as some of the symptoms related to psychosocial conditions in women. people.

So if in recent days you have detected that your performance or that of your collaborators has decreased, it is important to verify if it is burnout. The good news is that, if this situation were to be identified, the learning we have experienced in the last two years has provided us with tools that are summarized in seven fundamental points to reverse the situation:

The fundamental thing is to respect working hours as much as possible, and keep the work space clean and tidy, since harmony helps to focus on homework and reduce stress. Needless to say, emails or contact outside of working hours are a thing of the past, right?

Pampering yourself and being distracted at certain times of the day are also something that all of us deserve. For example, having a snack while checking social media or taking a short walk to perform better and solve problems with a clearer mind.

The multitasking many times it is not as efficient as it is believed, therefore, it is recommended to do one task at a time, since it helps to stay focused and that the earrings come out according to the priority they have, which reduces anxiety.

Active breaks are people’s new allies. That is why implementing relaxation techniques or breaks throughout the day serve to relieve discomfort such as back pain after spending several hours sitting.

Take advantage of the virtual trainings that exist to perform an exercise, which benefits in discipline, stress release, clearing the mind and concentration.

Give yourself the opportunity to get to know colleagues beyond the office, preventing the conversation from turning around work issues or problems.

Acknowledging achievements, both personal and professional, helps to be aware that there are good or bad days and that it is always best to face adversity with a smile. Where gamification can be an excellent strategy for human resources areas.

“People’s working conditions are key to improving their quality of life along with the necessary conditions to perform their tasks with good disposition and the best possible performance, in addition, these actions will be reflected in the development of their professional career and daily work. , which will clearly be a benefit for the companies where they are working”, adds Lucas.

Considering that work is an integral part of our daily life, properly implementing these measures can achieve considerable well-being in the work environment, thus generating a better work environment and consequently adding value to the objectives and goals that organizations have. . In short, taking care of well-being strengthens us as a society and leverages the performance of organizations.