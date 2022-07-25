Recommendations to spend a summer of cinema and law with John Grisham | Legal

We are already immersed in the summer season, and those of us who dedicate ourselves to the legal profession pull our last strength to finish matters and cross our fingers so that no last minute inconvenience prevents us from enjoying our summer break.

This summer of 2022, my recommendation for film and law fans is to get closer to the film versions of the novels of America’s best-selling writer, John Grisham. A perfect connoisseur of the American judicial system and a professed liberal, this author has managed, throughout his prolific career, to reach sales of 250 million copies of his novels throughout the world. Lawyer, professor, politician and finally writer, Grisham was resurrected with his books in the nineties, the so-called “legal thriller” and some of them were brought to the big screen by renowned directors.

First job

Among the films based on Grisham’s works, it is worth mentioning his first success, The Firm (The cover, Sidney Pollack, 1993). The story of the brilliant young lawyer Mitchell McDeere (Tom Cruise) who decides, after graduating from Harvard Law, to accept the offer of a small law firm in Memphis, discovering that some of the partners have died in strange circumstances and that they dedicate themselves to to deal with shady issues of the Chicago mob; It is a material that becomes a great thriller. Pollack hits the mark with a montage where, after a very descriptive first part, with the intention of placing the viewer in the story, he imprints a vibrant rhythm on the second part of the film –chases included–. This is also helped by the excellent soundtrack, with influences of jazz, composed by Dave Grusin.

Criticism of the American ideal of measuring success by the economic or professional status achieved, the cracks in the legal and tax system that allow mafias to launder money from their illicit activities, or the role of tax havens in planning prosecutor, are all topics for reflection that the film points out.

Also from the point of view of law, the film exposes very interesting themes that will be repeated in other works by Grisham: the partnership and mentoring system of Anglo-Saxon firms; the lawyer-client professional secrecy that obliges the lawyer not to reveal the information, even if it is criminal, of his client; the hourly billing system and the abuse that can result from it, or the struggle of legal firms to attract the best university talent.

Big enterprises

The Pelican Brief (Alan J. Pakula, 1993) was his second cinematographic success, and, in this case, he changes the gender of the protagonist, a brilliant law student, magnificently played by Julia Roberts, who uncovers a plot to assassinate judges. of the United States Supreme Court and favor the approval of some oil licenses that would violate the environmental doctrine that the chamber of the highest court had established.

A criticism, very present in other of his films, of large corporations and how they use the system for their interests, and a careful setting in New Orleans, where the plot unfolds, make the film a roller coaster with much more action than The cover and unexpected plot twists.

Right to defense

Time to kill (Joel Schumacher, 1996) is another great cinematographic success based on a work by Grisham, specifically, the first one that he tried to publish and that several publishers rejected him.

The defense of a black man (Samuel L. Jackson) who murders his daughter’s rapists allows the film to delve into the contradictions of the southern states of the United States, which the author knows well, and to explain the enormous work of preparation of the defense attorneys’ trial, played here by Sandra Bullock and Mathew McConaughey. Racist violence, the sense of justice and the right to defense in court fly over a film that 25 years later is still current.

court fight

The Jury (Gary Fleder, 2003) narrates the fight that the lawyers from both sides engage in the selection of a jury that will decide on a civil liability case against an arms company. The promotional phrase, “the trials are too important to be decided by juries”, already advances a very different approach to the film compared to other films, where the judicial fight is elucidated not in the oral trial, but in the prior selection of the jury.

Other very interesting films based on Grisham’s work are Conflict of Interest –a noir story directed by Robert Altman–, The Client or Self Defense.