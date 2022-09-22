Recommended: 10 movies to watch on HBO Max
1.- Elvis
There have not been many productions that have brought the life of the King of Rock & Roll to the big screen, but here Elvis Presley arrives with austin butlerthrough the frenetic montage, lights and monumentality.
Watch on HBO Max
2. Birdman
This film marked the return of Michael Keaton. It is a somewhat autobiographical film for Keaton, which won the Oscar 2015 for Best Film and that includes Emma Stone, Edward Norton, Andrea Riseborough, Zach Galifianakis and Naomi Watts, among others.
Watch on HBO Max
3. Batman
Watch on HBO Max
4.- King Richard: a winning family
Watch on HBO Max
5.- The theory of everything
Watch on HBO Max
6.- The Godfather
On HBO Max there are also parts II and III of the saga.
Watch on HBO Max
7.- Django without chains
Watch on HBO Max
8.- Fight Club
Watch on HBO Max
9.- Shark
Watch on HBO Max
Devil’s Legacy
It is the first feature film Ari Asterwho had managed to consolidate with midsummer (2019). Here a shocking accident on the road changes the life of the family, moving deeper and deeper into terror.
Watch on HBO Max