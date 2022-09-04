Entertainment

Recommended Books: “Bullet Train” by Kotaro Isaka

In today’s recommended books, you will find Bullet train, a novel in which five murderers seek a reward, who will reach the end of the journey alive? It is the big question.

“Bullet Train” by Editorial Destino, written by Japanese author Kotaro Isaka, tells the story of Nanaoan assassin known in his guild for having very little luck at what he does.

In his new mission, he must board a high-speed train that goes from Tokyo to Marioka with a simple task: Steal a suitcase and get off at the next station.

Unbeknownst to him, he finds himself traveling on the same train with the most dangerous assassins in town, while discovering that their missions are more than connected..

Based on this novel, the film will be released in national cinemas on August 4 Bullet trainstarring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny and a great cast.

About the Author

Kotaro Isaka is a bestselling author and winner of multiple awards, such as the Shincho Mystery Clubthe Mystery Writers of Japan and the Japan Booksellers’ Awardis a reference within the black novel and contemporary Japanese fiction. “Bullet Train” is his international debut and has been translated into more than fifteen languages.

