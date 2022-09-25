Recommended EPU-Special authors: ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘Undine’ and ‘Thor: love and thunder’

PIZZA LICORICE

(Available on Prime Video)

In Argentina, the latest film by Paul Thomas Anderson was a success with the public and unanimous success with critics. A uniformity of response that may have had a reason in its melancholy and nostalgic tone, distant from the immediately previous opus of the American director (the cryptic The master Y own vice and the as icy as bright the ghost thread).

Set in 1973 in the San Fernando Valley, the region where Anderson grew up, the film follows the relationship between Gary, a determined and grown-up 15-year-old, and Alana, a girl ten years older than him.

First friends, then business partners, always in tension between what is happening and what could happen, Alana and Gary (perfect Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman) are the gravitational center of a film that subverts the codes of coming-of-age (here the youngest character is the most focused) and disguises a deep search with lightness and freshness, full of charming and/or disconcerting characters. Just partners in a story (of love?) as big as life.

UNDINE

(Available on MUBI)

Released in Argentine theaters a year ago, the ninth film by German director Christian Petzold updates and resignifies the Greek-Germanic myth of Undine, the sea nymph condemned to live (and suffer) an eternal love from which only death can distance her, in a inescapable but tragic.

This is what the Undine of the title (Paula Beer) is at the beginning of the film: in a promise of murder towards Johannes, the man who has just broken up with her. Desisting from leaving her or dying trying to leave her are the only paths that Undine offers her.

But the threat will not work, and she, who works as a guide in a museum and her specialty is walking tourists through the architecture of Berlin, will meet another man, Cristoph, a professional diver (played by Franz Rogowski, who returns like this to form a category with Beer after the remarkable Transit, by the same director), transforming the film into a modern fairy tale, with the German capital (and its history) in the background. The depth of Petzold’s cinema, who works with precision on genres (and in this case on myths) does the rest.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

(Available on Disney+)

The last two chapters of the hammer superhero saga are enough to make it the most sparkling of all those that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). An achievement that is largely due to its director, Taika Waititi.

The New Zealand actor, screenwriter (in this case, along with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson) and director divides the film into two clearly differentiated parts: the initial one, decidedly focused on comedy, with Chris Hemsworth shining as always, and the second, already more involved in the (obligatory) action cinema, with touches of romance (the relationship between Thor and Dr. Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman), although without ever abandoning the festive tone.

Between the unexpected homage (Christian Bale’s villain is very Bergmanian), the solemn discharge of a future tragedy (Jane’s illness) and the free handling of the expensive materials placed in his hands, Waititi understands that they should not be missing gods, revenge, CGI, strength and courage, but much less a free way of approaching cinema.