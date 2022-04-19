recommended exercises to avoid pain

Physical activity is one of the most important factors to lead a healthy life and avoid the risk of developing non-communicable diseases. It is also a tool to combat some such as diabetes.

Physical exercise can help relieve or prevent pain caused by osteoarthritis. It is important that before starting it, you consult a doctor about how often it should be done, taking into account the underlying health condition.

Know how to live recommends non-impact exercises, which do not cause inflammation or pain. He explains that strength exercises focused on the lower extremity musculature should be done only two or three times a week and in a pain-free range of motion.

It is important to have the supervision of a physical training professional to receive the appropriate advice during the exercises and adjust the routines to individual needs.

Exercise 1

Lie on your back with your leg stretched out.

Put a towel under the knee.

Perform 5-second isometric contractions of the quadriceps. This should be done by crushing the towel while trying to extend the knee.

Then, bring the toes towards the body to feel more contraction of the muscle.

In accordance with Know how to live, This exercise has positive effects on the body, especially for those who have osteoarthritis. “Isometric exercise is a very interesting option to begin to stimulate the quadriceps muscles. One of the benefits of isometric exercise is that it allows you to modulate pain.”

Exercise 2

Lie on your back with one leg bent at 90º.

Cross the fingers of the hands behind the knee.

Extend the knee and bring the foot up.

Return to the starting position slowly.

Exercise 3

Lie on your back.

Flex your hips and bring your knee toward your chest.

Extend the knee and bring the foot up.

Return to the starting position with your leg and knee straight.

Exercise #4

Perform an isometric squat for 20 seconds, leaning your back against the wall and bending slightly, as long as it does not cause pain.

Then gradually increase the depth of the squat. Later, a variant can be added, sitting down and getting up from a chair.

osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis can damage any joint in the body; NeverthelessIt is most common in the joints of the hands, hips, knees, and the spine.

Mayo Clinic, A non-profit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education and research, points out that the symptoms of osteoarthritis develop gradually. Some of these include:

Pain: pain in the affected areas may occur during or after movement.

Rigidity: this is usually noticed when waking up or when not being active for a long time.

Sensitivity: the affected joint may be tender at the time of pressure or around it.

Loss of flexibility: You may not be able to move the affected joint through its full range of motion.

Squeaky Sensation: feel a screeching sensation when using the joint.

osteophytes: they are small pieces of bone, which feel like hard lumps. They form around the joint that is affected.

Swelling: osteoarthritis can cause inflammation around the soft tissues of the affected joint.

Risk factor’s