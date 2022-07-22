Recommended for the weekend

The mother in the puerperium

Julia is a mother going through the puerperium. She has finished her maternity leave and must return to work in a world she doesn’t understand. She desperate, she looks for help but she doesn’t get it. A domestic accident caused by her neighbor makes an old love reappear in her life that will bring confusion and entanglements in her marriage. A comedy that highlights the lack of empathy towards women mothers. A tribute to mothers who mother as if they had no other responsibilities and who are required to work as if they were not mothers.

Author: Karen Bernasquina

Address: Karen Bernasquina

Cast: Karen Bernasquina, Carla Camera, Alejandro Quintino, Enrique Massey

Functions: Friday in June and July at 9:00 p.m.

Living room: The Cultural Space Site (Nuestra Señora de la Encina 1581 corner Lorenzo Carnelli).

Bookings: 095 790241.

Dracula the musical

The mega show performed by Pepe Cibrián Campoy and the music of Ángel Mahler arrives at the El Galpón Theater. A musical comedy that is a classic in the Argentine musical theater repertoire. Based on the famous novel by Bram Stoker, the play tells the story of how young Jonathan Harker, an employee of the London firm Hawkins, is sent to Transylvania to hand over the deeds to the properties bought by Count Dracula in the English city of Whitby. From then on, the Count, Jonathan and his fiancee Mina will be the protagonists of a passionate triangle that involves romance, passion, terror, and an ancient curse that condemns Dracula -and all those who fall under his yoke- to death. eternity.

Author: Pepe Cibrián Campoy (on the novel by Bram Stoker)

Address: Pepe Cibrian Campoy

Cast: Juan Rodó, Cecilia Milone and cast

Functions: Thursday 21 and Friday 22 July at 8:00 p.m.

Living room: El Galpón Theater, César Campodónico room

a gray summer

The year is 1987 in the city of Buenos Aires. Héctor Di Matteo is in the living room of his house. His head attends to the copious noise of the rain on a summer afternoon-night. He takes a glass and savors a mouthful of whiskey, sighs quietly, raises what could be a tear with his index finger. He knows that he begins a new stage. Strong must feel. That morning, they buried his beautiful wife. He picks up the phone and makes a call…

Author: Ivanovich Aulet

Address: Ivanovich Aulet

Cast: Rodrigo Cenoz, Hipólito Furtado, Alejandra Paredes, Monica Rodríguez, Pablo García

Functions: Saturdays in July at 9:00 p.m.

Living room: Las Bóvedas Cultural Space (Rambla 25 de Agosto 575).

Cinema

crimes of the future

In a not too distant future world, the human species evolves and adapts to a synthetic environment, the body is subjected to new transformations and mutations. The artist Saul (Viggo Mortensen) exhibits the metamorphoses of his organs in avant-garde performances with his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux). All this in a paranoid situation where government groups that try to stop these metahuman manifestations and subversive groups that try to reveal the true world “New Carnic Order” converge. David Cronenberg is back.

Address: David Cronenberg

Protagonists: Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar

Living room: Uruguayan Cinematheque, Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 8:05 p.m. and 10:10 p.m.

Crimes of the Future – Official Trailer Subtitled Spanish Latin

Music

Nomusa + SAK

Nomusa & Se Armó Kokoa perform their new joint show presented by MYDMUS within the framework of the month of Afro-descendants. A show that mixes Afro roots with urban music and other musical genres, more dancers, performers, a live band and other surprises.

Function: July 21, at 8:30 p.m.

Living room: Zavala Muniz, Solis Theater

Carmen Barradas – Works for piano

Commented concert dedicated entirely to the work of the Spanish-Uruguayan composer Carmen Barradas (1888-1963). In this recital, unusual for its theme, piano pieces will be performed in absolute premiere, part of the results of the original research will be addressed and a phonogram will be presented that includes pieces in the first recording.

Interpreters: Patricia Mendoza Lluberas (piano) and Adriana Santos Melgarejo (comments).

Function: July 28, at 7:00 p.m.

Living room: Cultural Center of Spain

Mario Villagran

A presentation in which Mario Villagrán, in addition to performing his songs released on other albums, will advance some of the songs that will make up his next album, entitled They (a lost adolescence).

Mario Villagrán’s songs have been heard by small circles of friends. Throughout his career, he has scored plays, videos, and exhibitions, and worked as a producer for other artists.

His first solo CD, “Molde de una sola piece”, was released in 2000 by the Del Cordón label. He has performed live in Madrid, Buenos Aires and Montevideo as a soloist or together with other musicians such as Erik Couts from Uruguay or Juan Jacinto and Gabi La Malfa from Argentina.

Mario has worked in the field of music from different angles. His songs have been heard by small circles of friends. He has made phonographic editions as a soloist or “muzicalizer” of texts and poetry. Perhaps his best-known work is the one he developed with adolescent offenders deprived of liberty in Colonia Berro, and which was published under the title “Waiting to get out.”

Function: July 22, at 9:00 p.m.

Living room: Jorge Lazaroff (Belloni exchanger)