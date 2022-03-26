Recommended Links of the Week (N°662)

The soviet metaverse, horror books, synthwave music, travels in the time and the world’s first folding car. As always a lot of things to read and several to see. Pure enjoyment. welcome to the Recommended Links of the Week.

10 albums to get into synthwave: “But if there is a more or less unanimously accepted trigger, it was the premiere of Drive, the film starring Ryan Gosling (it must have had one more sentence than in the rest of his films, that is, a total of two sentences) and that he ended up discovering what neonoir was, a new aesthetic evolution based on neon, purples and fuchsias with which synthwave fit perfectly. “Nightcall” and “A Real Hero” appeared on its soundtrack, two songs that ended up starting the rush (and which I will comment on later).”

Cybertonia, the Soviet metaverse of the 60s: “The idea of ​​the metaverse is not new, but it is one more step in proposals and concepts that have been entangled in the world of technology for decades. It is true that the advancement of that same technology means that every time we go one step further in virtuality and in possibilities. We could say that Cybertonia was already a similar idea, a virtual world beyond reality. And this has its merit, because we are talking about the Soviet Union and the 60s of the last century. At a time when computer networks were still in their infancy.”

The 25 best horror books to be very scared: “There is nothing to deal with boredom like being scared: get some horror novels and abandon yourself to the most chilling fiction. The monotony of your daily life will not be so unpleasant, you will feel the adrenaline running through your veins, you will know you are alive. To feel real funk I prefer books to horror movies; what the imagination recreates is always much more terrifying than what any screen offers you, such is the power of our mind.”

NASA confirms 5000 planets and counting…

Who are the most boring people in the world?: “A team of researchers from the University of Essex has conducted a study to find the jobs, characteristics and hobbies that are considered the most boring. After examining 500 people with whom they conducted five experiments, the researchers found that the most bland jobs are: “data analysis, accounting, taxes and insurance, cleaning and banking.” The article has been published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.”

Cycle through time, where we’re going we don’t need roads: “Both dotted the pages of intrepid adventurers on fascinating expeditions. But it was Wells who dared to change the units of measurement for extraordinary trips, from kilometers to hours, minutes and seconds. He achieved it with a zygote called The Chronic Argonauts and with his literary evolution, the well-known and notorious The Time Machine. Verne decided to travel through time in a much more subtle way: the imaginary created in his pages was revealed, over the years, as ridiculously close to reality by prophesying future events quite correctly. ”

The mistake of the 1918 pandemic that changed medicine forever: “Today, Pfeiffer’s story is a powerful reminder of the challenges scientists face when a new microscopic threat emerges. Efforts to make the connection between the bacteria and the rapidly spreading disease led to many frustrations and setbacks, including multiple failed attempts to develop an effective vaccine. By the summer of 1919, tens of millions of people had died around the world, and scientists still couldn’t agree on exactly what had killed them.”

Deep cleaning to iPhone

The War of the Cartels: “Our “War of the Cartels” does not refer to the internal fights between criminal organizations, nor is it about Colombian soap operas about “El Cartel”, we are going to deal with a “short” compilation of propaganda posters of the informative or misinformation war -according to the position adopted by the parties in dispute- during that long period known as the “Cold War”.

What The Zaschka Three Wheeler Was Like, The World’s First Folding Car: “The car he built can probably be called the ideological ancestor of the Czech Velorex: it was also a rear-engined tricycle and had a body in the form of a spatial tubular frame covered with waterproof material (in this case, vinyl). The 1-cylinder air-cooled engine (the “radiator” at the front is just a design element) revved it up to 40-50 km/h. In order to provide the car with safe storage, it was made… collapsible.”

Armor against howitzers, this was the strangest and most savage war: “Grandparents and old people who dusted off old shotguns and harquebuses, carried sabers or wore ancient helmets. All that hubbub collapsed when the destructive face of a war that would make metal, thunderous sounds, dazzling flashes fashionable was shown. The pre-surrealist Guillaume Apollinaire dedicated entire poems to those wonders. He spoke about the “wonders of war.” Then, after a while, came the news of the slaughter of the Belgians. But the first mutilated also returned. Then everyone fell silent.”

Dance like a maniac

The jade robes in which the emperors and princes of the Han dynasty were buried: “This use and taste for jade in Chinese society would be maintained throughout the centuries, valuing it for its hardness, resistance and beauty, becoming a symbol of wealth (more valued than gold and silver) and power that In addition, it ended up being associated with Chinese beliefs about the immortality of the soul and life after death. Jade began to be used in the funerary trousseau of emperors, aristocrats and nobles, since properties in the preservation of bodies were attributed to it.

Who were the Sumerians?: “The Sumerians were the first and oldest civilization that existed, located in the southern part of Mesopotamia, in the Middle East, in the alluvial plains of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. They appeared around 3100 BC, after the Agricultural Revolution, and their empire controlled the area until about 2000 BC, when they were conquered by neighboring civilizations. The Sumerians spoke their own language and had their own religion, which was central to their social order. Their civilization established great city-states throughout their territory, which functioned as temples from which their prince-priests addressed the people.”

The Day Nietzsche Wept (Pinchas Perry, 2007) – On midlife crisis and the pain of loneliness: “The day Nietzsche cried (When Nietzsche Wept, 2007) is a film directed by Pinchas Perry, played by Armand Assante (Friedrich Nietzsche), Ben Cross (Dr. Josef Breuer) and Katheryn Winnick (Lou Andreas Salomé), and based on in the book of the same title by psychotherapist Irvin D. Yalom. The film is based on the real fact of the infatuation of the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche with Lou Andreas Salomé (who together with Paul Ree established a kind of intellectual trio), and the melancholy in which Lou’s refusal of his marriage proposal seemed to plunge him. The fiction begins when, worried about the health of the philosopher, Lou contacts the renowned Dr. Josef Breuer, who seems to practice something she calls “the talk cure”, for help.

Longest time at Marinelli position

VIDEOS: Deathmatch!, rotating sandwiches set to Nintendo music, the history of Art Of Fighting games, file compression in 1991, cheerleader saves the day, examining a super old TV Tennis, Super Mario Bros. Piano Medley, challenge “hold my beer”, led to breathe easier?, real autobot, inside a capsule hotel in singapore, how a boa breathes when it eats, super close lightning strikes the front of the house, the catastrophe of monoculture, Kim Jong Un and his intercontinental missiles, adapting an old lens to a new camera, whale shark in 4K, cat singing the blues, how LEDs (Light Emitting Diode) work, a VHS to watch Netflix, burnt caramel cake, the strawberry squid, a tornado back in the truck, African dance style (Zaouli), five automatic food dishes and a day in the coldest village on Earth.

3D scenes with four photos

GALLERIES: Fantastic creatures from another world, pacifiers for adults, digital botany, World Nature Photography Awards, the Rolling Stones in 1964, comic book covers based on biblical horrors, elektri4ki’s street art, Skypixel’s best aerial photos 2022, nurseries from Almería, ballpoint pen art, portraits of roosters and hens, the Animated Landfill and the Visual Landfill of the Week.