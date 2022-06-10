Recommended MDZ shows for this weekend

MDZ recommends you the most outstanding shows this weekend in mendoza. For this Friday, Saturday and Sunday there is a varied and attractive offer of proposals in different halls and cultural spaces.

Here, a guide for you to schedule the most relevant of the theaterthe music and the cinema. Come in and choose your plan.

Theater

What happened what happened!

Víctor Arrojo directs this proposal that uses an unknown event in the history of Mendoza to invite the public to go through the intense, chaotic and fun journey of a creative process. The staging combines performance, use of objects, dance, live music and audiovisual language.

Friday 10, 21 hours, Cajamarca Room – Espacio Marabunta (Spain 1767, City). Tickets at EntradaWeb.

What happened what happened! / Photo: Pao Alonso

The parade

Pinty Saba directs this artistic performance in homage to 100 years of French fashion and design. It brings together 20 artists (performers, choreographers, stage directors, costume designers, musicians and filmmakers) who present an event that, on the surface, is a haute couture fashion show, but it is much more than that. Emblematic models of more than 15 designers are exhibited, reverted by Argentine artists, their social importance is told and also, the interesting life of each one of them.

Friday 10, 9:30 p.m., culture ship (Las Cubas 201, City). Tickets at AndesTicket.online.

The parade / Photo: María José Navarro Sardá

I survived a Gemini couple

Diego Flores presents his sole proprietorship in which he does not seek to help reflect, leave a lesson, much less a warning. About the show, he says: “It’s like the poster of the first four reserved seats of the bondi at rush hour, that is, it comes to go unnoticed… except for that person who sets his eyes on it and thinks ‘how bad we are’ “.

Friday 10, 22 hours, culture ship (Las Cubas 201, City). Tickets at AndesTicket.online.

Diego Flores / Photo: Networks

Music

Symphony Orchestra of the National University of Cuyo

The artistic body of the UNCuyo is turning 74 years old and will celebrate it with a great program under the direction of maestro Luis Gorelik. The special evening will also feature the participation of the pianist Alexander Panizza.

In June 1948, the long-awaited project of a university orchestra materialized. From the hand of maestro Julio Perceval, the Symphony Orchestra of the National University of Cuyo was born and thus began a prestigious 74-year career.

To commemorate another year of life, the Symphony will offer a special repertoire that includes Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, performed by renowned pianist Alexander Panizza, and Johannes Brams’ Symphony No. 4.

friday 10at 20:30, Ship UnCuyo (Mace 250, City). Tickets for sale by Entradaweb.com.ar.

Symphony Orchestra of the National University of Cuyo.

Julieta Venegas

Julieta Venegas continues with her Latin American tour “Vernos de Nuevo Tour”, where the Mexican artist will advance part of her new album. With more than 17 million monthly listeners on Spotify and her new single “Mismo Amor”, Venegas is more present than ever and shows it in this new show.

Saturday 11at 9:30 p.m., Mendoza Theater (San Juan 1427, City). Sold out.

Julieta Venegas.

Mario Breuer and Dany Jiménez present “60 years of rock culture: a journey through history and sound”

The legendary rock engineer in Spanish and the renowned journalist specializing in music present the musical cultural show “60 years of rock culture: a journey into history and sound”, going through a historical and sound journey -supported by songs- from birth from the blues to the present day, in a space for those who love to listen to music, without needing to be an expert on the subject.

Through this experience, Mario Breuer and Dany Jiménezv propose to go through more than sixty years of rock music in Argentina and the world in an experience that will begin with post-war American blues until today.

Saturday 11at 9:00 p.m., Brewery 23 Rivers Craftbeer (South Access – Lateral East, Luján de Cuyo). Tickets for sale by Entradaweb.com.ar.

Mario Breuer and Dany Jimenez.

Wire Gonzalez

Daniel González better known as Alambre González, is a mythical Argentine guitarist key in the history of national rock. Possessor of a long musical career, he knew how to be a member of the MAM band as a session musician, along with the brothers Omar and Ricardo Mollo and bassist Diego Arnedo. He was also a member of the Flia GRAM trio, made up of drummer Juan Rodríguez (ex-Polifemo) along with Alejandro Medina (ex-Manal).

In addition, he was the leader and founder of the bands “Alambre y la Doble Nelson” (1995-1999) and “Alambre y los Vibroking” (2000-2006). As of 2007 he returned to his activity as a solo musician.

Saturday 11 Y sunday 12at 9:30 p.m., willy’s bar (Miter 1371, Farms). Tickets for sale by Entradaweb.com.ar.

Wire Gonzalez

Algarroba.com

After 2 and a half years without appearing live, Algarroba.com returns to the stage, the folkloric group from San Luis with the largest audience in Cuyo.

With 20 years of experience and 5 studio albums, the band led by Julio Zalazar and Hernán Tarasconi are presenting their “Volvemos” tour with a band made up of Jorge Paredes, Guillermo Anzulovich, Martin Barros, Marcelo Herrera, Marcelo Reinoso, Sebastián Suarez, Emanuel Escudero and Ricardo Vaccari.

Sunday 12at 8:00 p.m. Independence Theater (Chile 1184, city). Tickets for sale by Entradaweb.com.ar.

Algarroba.com.

Cinema

Everything everywhere at the same time

A Chinese immigrant, in the middle of an IRS investigation, finds herself involved in a wild adventure in which only she can save the world by exploring other universes. Unfortunately, this leads to an even greater adventure as she finds herself lost in the infinite worlds of the multiverse.

Shown at Cinépolis, Cinemark

sinister twin

After a tragic accident claims the life of one of her twins, Rachel (Teresa Palmer) and her husband Anthony (Steve Cree) move halfway across the world with their surviving son and hopes of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn as Rachel begins to unravel the tortuous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to take him over.

Shown at Cinemark, Cinépolis and Cinemacenter

shirley

Passionate psychological thriller that revolves around a young couple who moves to Vermont (United States) so that he can work as an assistant to a literature teacher. Both also receive the offer to reside in the academic’s house, on the condition that she agrees to clean the house and take care of her wife, the acclaimed author of the horror genre Shirley Jackson. At first, the lead duo hates the eccentric couple’s house, but they eventually form deep bonds with their colleagues, which will test the limits of their love. A disturbing story about the dark edges of creation and the bonds between women.

It is exhibited in UNCuyo Ship