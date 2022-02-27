Recommended Movies on Netflix for March 2022

As usual, the most acclaimed platform among users, Netflixis already preparing all its premieres that it will have during the month of March from 2022because it has in mind to bring the best content and thus continue to reign in the most important markets in the world, because the fight with Disney Plus, Prime Video and HBO Maxis still the order of the day.

Although there are currently different options for all types of requirements, Netflix It continues to be at the top thanks to the incredible variety of its content, since one of the strongest points it has, without a doubt, is the homemade material, since both series and movies have managed to become a resounding success.

That is why once again, the ‘Red Giant’ presents us with a small preview of what can be seen during the month of March and we will bring you below the best recommendations so that your weekends are much more pleasant in the company of your loved ones or if you prefer, also alone.

These are the best movies on Netflix that you can watch in March 2022

black crab

This film starring the actress Noomi Rapace, shows a world devastated by war and shows us how humanity is in constant conflict. Fortunately, there is hope for the human race, there is already a package that could stop all the conflicts that exist, so the protagonist will seek to reach it and, incidentally, reunite with the most valuable thing in her life, her daughter. This movie will be available on March 18.

the adam project

This up-and-coming sci-fi flick stars the incredible actors Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner. The plot tells how a pilot will have to ask his own teenage self and his father for help in order to save him from his alternate reality. This promising film will be available on March 11.

lost in the arctic

This film made in Iceland, features the cast of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Sam Redford, Joe Cole, among others. The film is based on real events and tells the story of the Danish Alabama expedition, which was led by Ejnar Mikkelsen and its main objective was to demonstrate that Greenland was not divided in half so that the North Americans would not keep said territory. This film will be released on March 2.