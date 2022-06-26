Recommended series and films on therapies and psychoanalysis

Psychoanalysis as theory and the series and movies about therapists are part of the catalog of platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Starz Play.

The boundaries between them and their patients, the intimacy of the office, and how personal experience seeps into sessions are just a few of the issues they address. wanderlust, Gipsy, A dangerous method, Divan stories and In therapy. All of them, unmissable fictions about desire, pain, love and psychologists who are not doing much better than their patients.

Wanderlust: about polyamory and desire, one of the series on Netflix

Starring Tony Collete and Steven Mackintosh, Wanderlust (2018) explores the intimacy of Joy and Alan Richards, a couple who agree to launch into polyamory after feeling that the passion was extinguished. Desire is one of the central aspects of the series. And in this framework, Joy’s profession as a therapist makes sense, that she tries to revive her life drive in her patients while she does her thing with her own.

Starting from this, the scenes where his role as a psychoanalyst is crossed by his personal crisis are valued. So when one of her new lovers asks her what the recurring theme in therapy is, Joy replies, “Lots of lack of desire, low passion. How do we get her back? Where did she go?”

The Wanderlust series is available on the Netflix platform

Wanderlust is written by Nick Payne, writer of some episodes of The Crown and of the film The sense of an end. Their six episodes they include humorous scenes and explore the ideas and turns of desire and love.

Gipsy: Naomi Watts, in the skin of a controversial therapist

Gypsy (2017) it’s a psychological thriller sexually tinged starring Naomi Watts. It tells the story of Jean Holloway (Watts), a psychologist with little professional ethics who spends her days between the office and her life with her husband (Billy Crudup) and her daughter Dolly (Maren Heary).

With an impulsive and irrational personality, in both spheres he develops a double identity, an aspect that turns into lies, betrayals and conflicts with his patients. A lesbian relationship with the ex-girlfriend of one of them is one of the most captivating scenes. Another strong point is the distant relationship with Dolly.

gypsy premiered in 2017 as one of the great bets of Netflix and is still available on the platform.

A dangerous method, another of the films available on platforms

Anyone curious about psychoanalysis should see this impeccable drama from director David Cronenberg premiered in 2011. The film addresses the beginnings of Sigmund Freud’s theory, addressing the friendship and professional bond between the creator of psychoanalysis and Carl Jung.

The story is based on Jung (Michael Fassbender), a 29-year-old doctor recently married to Emma who works at a hospital in Zurich. In 1904, he receives as a patient Sabina (Keira Knightley), an 18-year-old woman diagnosed with hysteria. To treat it, Jung decides to experience the cure with the word -the basis of psychoanalysis-, a method that had been developed in Vienna by Freud (Viggo Mortensen). The doctor-patient relationship, however, goes in unexpected directions and then a schizophrenic patient appears who suggests a greater challenge.

A dangerous method is one of the films that best portrays the legacy of psychoanalysis, with concepts such as transference, the use of the couch, free association and the relationship between trauma and sexuality.

The film is available in Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and Starz Play.

Stories from the couch and In therapy: what happens in the office

In therapy (2012) and divan stories (2013) they are national fictions focused on the intimacy of psychoanalysis sessions. The first is based on the series of HBOIn treatment, and the second is the television adaptation of the book by psychoanalyst Gabriel Rolón.

What is important here? The word as a means to relieve pain and the identification that is generated in the audience when talking about topics such as jealousy, death and falling in love.

In Therapy is based on the HBO series, In treatment

The Divan Stories series is available at Youtube.

The three seasons of In Therapy can be seen at Amazon Prime Video. In addition, on HBO Max there is its American version, In treatment.

Whether under the genre of a love or historical drama, or adaptations about what happened behind the doors of the office, the film industry took care of portraying what happens in the mind and life of therapists, that historically controversial and perhaps somewhat mysterious figure. Especially for those who have been in any of the roles.