Recommended series for the week of April 18, 2022

That great series about the controversial Elizabeth Holmes called ‘The dropout’ and the probable LGTB phenomenon ‘Heartstopper’, among our proposals for Movistar Plus +, Disney +, Netflix and Starzplay

After approaching the circular emptiness of ‘Outer range’, studying ‘Anatomy of a scandal’ or rereading the feminist fable of ‘Roar’, this week great news awaits us and some famous comeback. Below, our bets in full.

one. ‘Better call Saul (T6, part 1)’, the beginning of a known end

Two years after the end of the fifth season, finally arrives (the first half of) the sixth and final stage of ‘Better call Saul’, the ‘spin-off’ of ‘Breaking bad’ about Jimmy McGill’s transformation into the bizarre criminal attorney Saul Goodman. In the new chapters, our (anti)hero tries at all costs to disappear from the radar of the gangster Lalo Salamanca. At first, he is followed by Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), who has left the firm to join him in his misfortunes. Movistar Plus +, from Tuesday, the 19th.

two. ‘The dropout’, great series about a great scam

Of the thousand recent series about hustlers of various stripes (from ‘Super pumped’ to ‘WeCrashed’, including ‘Who is Anna?’), ‘The dropout’ has to be the best by far: a portrait that is hilarious as well as nuanced by Elizabeth Holmes (a great amanda seyfried), the biotech entrepreneur who managed to lure investors and scientists into a blood test project with little real basis. Liz Merwethercreator of ‘New girl’, masterfully leads the project. Disney+, Wednesday, the 20th.

3. ‘Russian doll (T2)’, from the loop to time travel

More than three years after its surprising first installment, this series co-created, starring and in part directed by natasha lyonne, who this time also relieves Leslye Headland (busy with ‘The acolyte’, her ‘Star wars’ series) as ‘showrunner’. Video game engineer Nadia Vulvokov isn’t stuck in a ‘Stuck in Time’-style loop again, but instead, like some sort of Marty McFly, she travels back to the 1980s to solve a family mystery. Netflix, Wednesday, the 20th.

4. ‘Heartstopper’, the great LGTB crush that will raise passions

Related news

This new British Netflix series smacks of (not just) teenage phenom. The original webcomic of Alice Osseman It already has a legion of fans, but from next week, many more will be the ones who fall in love with the leading couple in love. Two boys from Truham School for Boys: Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), thin, shy, openly gay, and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), star of the high school rugby team and supposedly straight. Netflix, Friday, the 22nd.

5. ‘Gaslit’, the Watergate from unusual points of view