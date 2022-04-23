Recommended series for the week of April 25, 2022

The unusual serial killer thriller ‘The Luminous’ and the final episodes of ‘Ozark’, among our proposals for Apple TV+, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and Movistar Plus+

After meeting up with the brand-new Simon/Pelecanos duo in ‘The City Is Ours’ and recapping Watergate with ‘Gaslit’, other high-level series events await us this week. Below, our bets in full.

one. ‘Barry (S3)’: My Life as a (Reluctant) Assassin

The elusive series of and with bill hader, a clever mix of black comedy, thriller and drama, is finally back after three years without new episodes. In this new installment, the titular antihero has decided to definitively leave behind his past as a hit man and become a full-time actor. Of course, on his way to that goal, Barry Berkman will always make the worst decisions or find himself in the worst place at the worst time. HBO Max, from Monday, the 25th.

two. ‘By Heaven’s Command’: Crime Among Mormons

Dustin Lance Blackwriter of ‘My Name Is Harvey Milk,’ delves into the complexities of his own Mormon roots with this adaptation of ‘I Will Obey God: God, Mormons, and Religious Bigotry,’ the nonfiction book by Jon Krakauer about the fundamentalist Mormons who murdered his sister-in-law and her fifteen-month-old daughter, as they explained by divine command. Dream cast: Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Wyatt Russell… Disney+, Thursday, the 28th.

3. ‘The First Lady’: Top Tier First Ladies

Although it hardly comes to light, in the West Wing it is not always the Presidents who make the most relevant decisions: the First Ladies also have their say. This is how Aaron Cooley (‘The Last Weekend Ever’) reminds us with his intertwining of the lives of Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (michelle pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), women distant only in time. Susanne Bier directs the first season. Movistar Plus +, from Thursday, day 28.

4. ‘The Luminous’: Elisabeth Moss on the hunt for the murderer

silka louis (writer of the upcoming ‘Blade Runner 2099′ series) has wisely adapted Lauren Beukes’ 2013 novel about an unlikely serial killer and the survivor who now sets out to hunt him down. Leading the cast, shining as always, Elizabeth Moss (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’), also producer and director of this taciturn but twisted thriller, with more than one plot-level surprise. Do not inform, it will be better. Apple TV +, from Friday, the 29th.

5. ‘Ozark (T4, part 2)’: goodbye to the Byrdes