Reconsider health care in Calabria

What can prevent the University of Catanzaro from extending the degree course in Medicine and Surgery to “robotics”? Whether he can do it before or after the University of Cosenza is absolutely marginal. Indeed, it doesn’t really matter! What is desirable, however, is that it be implemented in both cities. The rivalry, or rather the competition, between territories, assuming it exists, can also have its positive sides and constitute an added value if aimed at a collaboration between universities. It should be noted that the faculties of Technological Medicine are growing everywhere because they encourage the scientific vocation; this is why it should not be surprising that a Faculty of Medicine will be born in Cosenza even if there is another functioning one in Catanzaro. If anything, the problem is to reorganize existing medical schools with cutting-edge degree courses. The more innovative synergies there are in the area, the more social emancipation grows. It is a condition strictly connected with the culture of a region that pushes towards substantial equality. If the city of Cosenza has decided to want to equip itself with a degree course in Medicine at the University of Arcavacata, that is welcome. It must be welcomed with enthusiasm. Just as it is desirable that it is also for Catanzaro if it decides to expand the existing one by adding a technologically advanced degree course. This would allow Calabria to count on a new generation medical class, capable of placing specialists on the market who know how to use new technologies; which means being able to count on doctors specialized in the use of robotics and telemedicine. Calabria will thus be able to begin to look to the future with enthusiasm through a new medical class rich in digital skills, a sector towards which medicine is heading in all developed countries. Creating “new” specialized doctors implicitly means improving the quality of life. The challenge of “Telemedicine” foresees for the next few years a better use of the curative system through the application of new and modern technologies; not to mention that the use of innovative tools, according to experts, not only favors a better level of performance between health facilities and the territory, but also reduces the movement of frail people and the elderly in need of specialist health care. Therefore, a new Faculty of Medicine in Cosenza is welcome and that in Catanzaro we hurry to reach innovative specialties by resorting to new healthcare models. It should be noted that robots are also concretely transforming surgical operations and, consequently, post-operative courses; not to mention the significant reduction in risks following surgery, as it allows doctors to monitor the post-operative course from a console. And this thanks to the relationship between technology and medicine that is getting closer and closer. Some even claim that the future of health lies precisely in the hands of technology. Breaking down the “journeys of hope” (a growing phenomenon, estimated every year at 50,000 patients), which mainly affect health migration from the South to the North, would result in a crop of money that would remain in the region; according to recent estimates, in fact, the credits generated by the trips from Calabria would amount to over one billion euros. If this, therefore, is the future of medicine, it is necessary that any diatribes, or worse the classic parochial rivalry, must be overcome. On the contrary, the hope is that collaboration between universities will be strengthened to keep pace with the times, since experts also agree on the topic, who argue that digital or computer technologies allow better prevention and treatment.

* Journalist