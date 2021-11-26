reconsider. Hellbound: the monsters that come to collect your soul are nothing compared to the social terror that triumphs here

Let’s face it: the squid was crawled so Hellbound could walk. If it weren’t for the success of the previous series, Hellbound wouldn’t have been able to grab the attention it got in the first 24 hours after its release. Not that the director and the writer behind it have no influence. You may know Yeon Sang-ho as the creator of “Train to Busan”, a very popular South Korean horror film in which a zombie virus spreads on a high-speed train from Seoul to Busan.

In Hellbound, we also started in Seoul, where a sweaty guy in a bar anxiously watches his watch on his smartphone, only to be brutally executed seconds later in the middle of a crowded city center by Hulk-like shadow creatures. The man, with only a heap of bones and flesh on fire, somehow knew that his last hour had come and that this strange event had to be carried out by two detectives before the internet and mass hysteria really exploded. . The two soon track down the head of an organization called The New Truth, which claims that supernatural events are direct manifestations of God. The human legal system doesn’t care, and so the Angels of Death come to lure sinners directly and with great fanfare. to Hell. But what makes a person guilty? Can anyone be executed in the open without a fair trial? What if revenge turns into a fad and extremist factions decide to help the monsters?

Hellish Netflix © Netflix



While the six-part Netflix series differs greatly from Squid Game’s style – the structure is less attractive and the use of color too – there are some similarities. Furthermore, this series is not meant to survive all the efforts in the world or be brutally executed, rather the story contains some key messages that the creator wants to think more deeply about. We’d almost say it’s a South Korean specialty for creating very funny stories on the one hand and the hypocrisy of that community on the other. In “The Squid Game”, among others, capitalism, structural poverty and immorality are criticized. In Hellbound, the critical eye is once again focused on religious intolerance, the power of the Internet and how fear and despair unleash extremism and violence.

Hellish Netflix © Netflix



“Hellbound” is good at breaking and wreaking havoc, but where “Squid Game” really stood out was the immediate urge to watch the entire series in one go. Speaking of which, you have to wait a little longer with Hellbound to get used to it. And you also need to be a fan of CGI monsters that don’t always flow convincingly across the screen. Although obviously human-faced creatures in particular will give you your worst nightmares here. But even as long as there is life, there is hope. Speaking of which, Hellbound has some twists that could produce enough material for a second season.

Streams or ships? Flow. Especially if you are a fan of “Train to Busan” and other terribly funny South Korean songs and at the same time highlight your moral compass. Our judgment?