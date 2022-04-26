Reconstruct the penises of two actors for a scene by CGI

Screenshot : Focus Features

just premiered The Northman, and its director Robert Eggers has just revealed a curious detail about this epic Nordic saga. The genitalia of two of the protagonists had to be digitally scanned and reconstructed for one of the scenes in the film.

And no, it is not a sex scene, but a battle scene. There is a moment in the film in which the protagonist of the film, Alexander Skarsgård, fights naked against another of the film’s protagonists ( whose identity I will not reveal in case of spoilers). The idea was for both actors to be naked in that scene, but they soon realized that sword fighting with their genitals in the wind is not a good idea even if you use dull foam replicas instead of real swords. (If someone has been hit with a foam sword used in historical re-enactment or LARP) you know what I’m talking about).

To avoid possible lacerations from a bird too much in flight , the roda team scanned the actors’ braces and then superimposed them over the thongs they wore during the scene. “We actually had to add things digitally because in that scene they were wearing thongs instead of being naked,” Eggers explains in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “We didn’t want anyone to have an amputation, so we added some CGI penises so they didn’t look like Ken Doll. We made sure it was as realistic as possible, from what I can tell there are 3D scans of Alex, in case anyone they interest him”.

Own Skarsgård joked about this in an interview with Stehpen Colbert (above) saying that everything that has been taken from memory from the set of The Northman is a bloody thong. Apparently Nicole Kidman took a souvenir sword. Bjork took three Icelandic horses (which was probably easy considering he lives there) and Wille m Dafoe took a viking ship (?) because he is a great movie .

The Northman tells the story of and Amleth, a Viking warrior who swears revenge after his father’s death at the hands of his uncle. The film has just been released in theaters and is reaping very good reviews. [The Nerdist]