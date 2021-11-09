News

Record Accumulation By Whales Catapults Bitcoin To New All-Time Highs From CoinTelegraph

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read


© Reuters. Record accumulation by whales catapults Bitcoin to new all-time highs

Given the inactivity in the last three months of 85% of the money supply of, it seems that investors are waiting for higher prices: Glassnode, provider of on-chain analysis, concludes the recent report “The Week Onchain” of 8 November stating, “Investors are simply not spending their coins.”

The addresses that have not moved their BTC in 12 months, referred to as “long-term holders” (LTH), are among those that are accumulating the most coins: they only move 6,500 BTC per day.

The accumulation trend does not seem to slow down: the supply share held in centralized exchanges has dropped to an all-time low of 12.9%, while BTCs are increasingly placed in safe deposits.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the line-up with Maneskin, BTS and Billie Eilish

September 19, 2021

Jane Austen Society by Natalie Jenner

September 17, 2021

Your Place Or Mine, Ashton Kutcher opposite Reese Witherspoon in the Netflix comedy

August 28, 2021

Hugh Jackman, version of Santa Claus: “A thousand euros for 900 employees”

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button