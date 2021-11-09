Record Accumulation By Whales Catapults Bitcoin To New All-Time Highs From CoinTelegraph
Given the inactivity in the last three months of 85% of the money supply of, it seems that investors are waiting for higher prices: Glassnode, provider of on-chain analysis, concludes the recent report “The Week Onchain” of 8 November stating, “Investors are simply not spending their coins.”
The addresses that have not moved their BTC in 12 months, referred to as “long-term holders” (LTH), are among those that are accumulating the most coins: they only move 6,500 BTC per day.
The accumulation trend does not seem to slow down: the supply share held in centralized exchanges has dropped to an all-time low of 12.9%, while BTCs are increasingly placed in safe deposits.
